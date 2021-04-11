Tipperary's Dorothy Wall on the scoresheet as Ireland score convincing win over Wales

Dorothy Wall made a scoring contribution as Ireland’s women’s rugby team had a landslide 45-0 victory over Wales in their opening game of the Six Nations championship in Cardiff yesterday.

The Fethard player scored a try in the last ten minutes to help Ireland round off a comprehensive win, after they led 31-0 at half-time.

20-year-old Dorothy, who was winning her fifth cap, made way for Brittany Hogan in the 59th minute.

Ireland are at home to France next Saturday.

