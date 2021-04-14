Two Tipperary teams will compete in the national camogie league

Tipperary will have two teams, senior and intermediate involved in the Littlewoods Ireland national camogie league.

In division 1 there are three groups of three teams, with the group winners advancing straight to the semi-finals, while the other place will be filled by one of the group runners-up.

Fixtures

Round 1: Saturday May 15

Group 2: Cork v Tipperary

Round 2: Saturday May 22

Group 2: Tipperary v Waterford.

Round 3: Saturday May 29

Tipperary have a bye.

Saturday/Sunday June 5/6: Division 1 quarter-final.

Saturday/Sunday June 12/13: Semi-finals/ Relegation play-offs.

Saturday/Sunday June 19/20: Final/Relegation finals

Saturday/Sunday June 26/27: Final replay.

In division 2 there are four groups; two groups of three teams and two groups of four teams, with the top two in each group progressing to the quarter-finals. The bottom four teams play in the relegation playoffs, with the losers playing in the relegation final.

Fixtures

Round 1: Saturday May 15

Group 2: Tipperary v Cork

Round 2: Saturday May 22

Group 2: Galway v Tipperary.

Round 3: Saturday May 29

Group 2: Tipperary v Kerry.

Saturday/Sunday June 5/6: Quarter-finals.

Saturday June 12: Semi-finals.

Saturday June 19: Final.

Saturday/Sunday June 26/27: Final replay.

Rule changes

The main talking point and change to the playing rules is motion 10, which was passed at Congress and will now allow minimal contact, while making a reasonable attempt to gain possession.

Camogie has been a non-contact sport but with the fitness levels of players at such a high level in recent years, both players and referees sought this change.

Other technical rule changes have also been adopted such as the outlawing of the hand-passed goal, deliberate dropping of the hurley, flicking the hurley in the air and on the ground.

The penalty also has just one player in the goal and the sliotar must by hit outside the 20 metre line. Two new rules to speed up play have also been introduced; the quick puckout after a wide and when a player is fouled, that player can take a quick free from inside their own 45 metre line.

These new rules were introduced on a trial basis during the 2020 Inter-county national league and championship season and each rule change mentioned was regarded as a successful change.

The Camogie Association has yet to inform counties as to whether they will follow the GAA’s lead by having a split season for club and county action.

In the GAA, all county action will be over in August so clubs get precedence in September, and sooner if their county has exited championship.

All Gaelic Games organisations are awaiting government guidelines to see when club action and adult training can commence.

Under 18s can return to training in pods of a maximum of 15 players from April 26.

Best of luck Orla

Best of luck to Tipperary Camogie’s Orla O’Dwyer, who starred in Brisbane Lions’ semi-final victory on April 10 and plays in the Australian Rules Football Grand Final against Adelaide Crows in Adelaide on this Saturday.

Promotion of camogie in Tipperary

Well done to Tipperary Camogie on their two recent super podcasts; Camogie Report 1 - former county senior Geraldine Kinane interviews our three 2020 All-Stars; Aine Slattery - Shannon Rovers, Mary Ryan - Moneygall and Karen Kennedy - Thurles Sarsfields.

Camogie Report 2 - Geraldine Kinane interviews Tipperary camogie legend Claire Grogan.

Claire has a phenomenal list of achievements, winning four All-Ireland senior medals by 19 years of age, two All-Ireland club titles and four All-Star awards.

Log onto the new YouTube channel - Tipperary Camogie TV to view these podcasts or listen using the links on social media.

Tipperary Development and Coaching have also completed three wonderfully informative webinars, soon to be available on the YouTube channel.

Under 9s camogie - Barry Mullane.

Under 12s camogie - Brian Boyle.

Under 14s to adult - Dinny Ferncombe.

Viewers will also find several Match Fit coaching videos, several completed by current Tipperary camogie stars.

Thanks are also extended to Tipperary camogie star Róisín Howard, who completed five weeks of live PE broadcasts in recent weeks. These had a huge viewership.

