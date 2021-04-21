Sports funding available for local clubs and organisations

The closing date is Thursday May 27 2021 at 4pm.

Tipperary Sports Partnership aims to develop sport and increase physical activity in Tipperary.

A new fund aims to support setting up of new clubs or sections and assist clubs to increase their capacity to deliver sport and in turn increase membership and sports participation and support clubs to return to sport.



The Covid-19 / Return to Sport Section aims to support clubs, which do not have the finances to implement Covid-19 related hygiene and social distancing protocols and support the return to sporting activities only.



There is a maximum allocation of €1,000 available per Club under the Coaching & Development Section. Applicants can apply under either the Development or Coaching Section or both up to the maximum amount.



There is a €1,500 limit per club under the Covid-19 / Return to Sport Section.



Apply under the Coaching & Development Section and the Covid-19 / Return to Sport Sections to a max of €2,500. The closing date is Thursday May 27 2021 at 4pm.

Further info on www.tipperarysports.ie or by contacting the office. Tel: 0761 06 6201 E- mail: info@tipperarysports.ie