Tipp's Allianz National Hurling and Football league fixtures announced

Tipperary's Allianz National Hurling and Football league fixtures have been announced this afternoon by Croke Park and will see the action kicking off on May 8th for the hurlers.

All-Ireland champions Limerick will host Liam Sheedy's men in the Gaelic Grounds at 5:30pm on that day while the footballers must wait a week longer for their first outing against Limerick in the same venue at 5:00pm.

The Tipp hurlers will have their second game against Cork in Semple Stadium on Saturday 15 at 7:30pm, while there will be a double header in Semple Stadium on Saturday 22nd when the hurlers play Galway at 1:30pm and the footballers play Kildare at 4:40pm.

The footballers are on the road to Tullamore for the clash with Offaly at 3:00pm on Saturday 29, while on May 5, the hurlers are also on the road when they play Westmeath in Mullingar at 2:00pm.

Finally, Tipp hurlers will take on Liam Cahill's Waterford in Walsh Park on Sunday May 13 at 1:45pm.