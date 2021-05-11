Tipperary footballers announce a 36-man panel for the year ahead

Tipperary football manager David Power has announced his 36-man panel for the upcoming season which commences on Saturday next with a National Football League Division 3 South game against Limerick at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.

The team will be captained by All-Star Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen).

Clonmel Commercials is the most strongly represented club with no less than ten players on the panel including the three Kennedy brothers, Colman, Jack and Conal, while Moyle Rovers have six representatives included.

A new face on the panel is that of former Dublin player Philip Ryan from the St Brigid's Club in Castleknock. Ryan won an All-Ireland under 21 title with the Leinster county in 2012 under Jim Gavin and later joined Gavin's senior panel. Philip is a nephew of Sean Treacy's GAA clubman Dinny Ryan, fondly remembered always for that memorable goal in the All-Ireland senior hurling final win over Kilkenny in 1971.

The full panel in first name alphabetical order is:

Alan Campbell, Moyle Rovers

Bill Maher, Kilsheelan/Kilcash

Brian Fox, Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill

Colm O'Shaughnessy, Ardfinnan

Colman Kennedy, Clonmel Commercials

Conal Kennedy, Clonmel Commercials

Conor Bowe, Moyne/Templetuohy

Conor O’Sullivan, Galtee Rovers

Conor Ryan, Loughmore/Castliney

Conor Sweeney, Ballyporeen

Dáire Brennan, Kilsheelan/Kilcash

Emmet Moloney, Drom & Inch

Evan Comerford, Kilsheelan Kilcash

Greg Henry, Killenaule

Jack Harney, Moyle Rovers

Jack Kennedy, Clonmel Commercials

Jason Lonergan, Clonmel Commercials

Jimmy Feehan, Killenaule

Kevin Fahey, Clonmel Commercials

Kuba Beban, JK Brackens

Liam Boland, Moyle Rovers

Liam Ryan, Clonmel Commercials

Mark Stokes, Kilsheelan/Kilcash

Michael O’Reilly, Clonmel Commercials

Michael Quinlivan, Clonmel Commercials

Paddy Creedon, Thurles Sarsfields

Padraic Looram, Clonmel Commercials

Paudie Feehan, Killenaule

Philip Ryan, St Brigid’s, Dublin

Riain Quigley, Moyle Rovers

Robbie Kiely, Barryroe, Cork

Sean O'Connor, Clonmel Commercials

Shane Foley, Moyle Rovers

Shane O'Connell, Golden Kilfeacle

Steven O’Brien, Ballina

Tadhg Fitzgerald, Moyle Rovers