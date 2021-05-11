Tipperary footballers announce a 36-man panel for the year ahead
FOOTBALL
Bill Maher of Kilsheelan/Kilcash is among the 36 selected for the Tipperary football panel by manager David Power.
Tipperary football manager David Power has announced his 36-man panel for the upcoming season which commences on Saturday next with a National Football League Division 3 South game against Limerick at LIT Gaelic Grounds in Limerick.
The team will be captained by All-Star Conor Sweeney (Ballyporeen).
Clonmel Commercials is the most strongly represented club with no less than ten players on the panel including the three Kennedy brothers, Colman, Jack and Conal, while Moyle Rovers have six representatives included.
A new face on the panel is that of former Dublin player Philip Ryan from the St Brigid's Club in Castleknock. Ryan won an All-Ireland under 21 title with the Leinster county in 2012 under Jim Gavin and later joined Gavin's senior panel. Philip is a nephew of Sean Treacy's GAA clubman Dinny Ryan, fondly remembered always for that memorable goal in the All-Ireland senior hurling final win over Kilkenny in 1971.
The full panel in first name alphabetical order is:
Alan Campbell, Moyle Rovers
Bill Maher, Kilsheelan/Kilcash
Brian Fox, Eire Og Annacarty/Donohill
Colm O'Shaughnessy, Ardfinnan
Colman Kennedy, Clonmel Commercials
Conal Kennedy, Clonmel Commercials
Conor Bowe, Moyne/Templetuohy
Conor O’Sullivan, Galtee Rovers
Conor Ryan, Loughmore/Castliney
Conor Sweeney, Ballyporeen
Dáire Brennan, Kilsheelan/Kilcash
Emmet Moloney, Drom & Inch
Evan Comerford, Kilsheelan Kilcash
Greg Henry, Killenaule
Jack Harney, Moyle Rovers
Jack Kennedy, Clonmel Commercials
Jason Lonergan, Clonmel Commercials
Jimmy Feehan, Killenaule
Kevin Fahey, Clonmel Commercials
Kuba Beban, JK Brackens
Liam Boland, Moyle Rovers
Liam Ryan, Clonmel Commercials
Mark Stokes, Kilsheelan/Kilcash
Michael O’Reilly, Clonmel Commercials
Michael Quinlivan, Clonmel Commercials
Paddy Creedon, Thurles Sarsfields
Padraic Looram, Clonmel Commercials
Paudie Feehan, Killenaule
Philip Ryan, St Brigid’s, Dublin
Riain Quigley, Moyle Rovers
Robbie Kiely, Barryroe, Cork
Sean O'Connor, Clonmel Commercials
Shane Foley, Moyle Rovers
Shane O'Connell, Golden Kilfeacle
Steven O’Brien, Ballina
Tadhg Fitzgerald, Moyle Rovers
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on