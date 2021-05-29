All Tipperary athletes looking forward to a crack at Coillte 10k in Dundrum

Wednesday, July 7 will be the date for the 36th annual Coillte 10K road race in Dundrum. The race, which has been held every year since 1986 over the famous two-lap circuit, has had many winners from far and wide in both men’s and women’s sections over the years.

In the men’s race Daniel Gidumbanda from the African country of Tanzania holds the course record with a cracking time of 29:45 set in 1997 for the 10,000-metre (6.2 mile) distance. Another African, Freddy Keron Sittuk from Kenya held off local man Kevin Moore, Dundrum, to win on a scorching evening in 2018.Kevin has been the only local man to win the race, his hour of glory coming in 2014 and last year’s virtual race. The great Michael Hassett from the St Catherine’s club in Killenaule holds the record for the most wins with a total of six.

The women’s race has also produced some great racing with Irish Olympian Rosemary Ryan from the Bilboa club setting the women’s course record of 34:28 in 2003. Her sister Dymphna, who runs with the local club has been placed many times and got her win in last year’s virtual race. But the queen of the women’s race is another Irish international Siobhan O’Doherty from the Borrisokane club with an incredible 12 wins.

Last year because of Covid restrictions we had to confine the race to a virtual run but still up to 100 signed up for the event, which had the option of a 5k or 10k run or both. This year the club will be guided by Covid restrictions of course but either way the race goes ahead in some format, maintaining the unbroken sequence of 36 years, with all finishers also guaranteed the much sought-after souvenir hand towel. Keep up the training and we will keep you posted on the final format of the race as we get nearer the event.