Tipperary camogie team for league semi-final is announced

Cait Devane is named at full forward for Sunday's game
Tipp take on Kilkenny in Nowlan Park on Sunday afternoon
The Tipperary team to play Kilkenny in the Littlewoods Ireland league semi-final on Sunday has been named by Manager Bill Mullaney and is as follows:
More News
James O'Sullivan (Cashel King Cormacs) gets away from Solohead's Brian Gavin when the sides met in the Tipperary Co-Op West Junior B Hurling championship semi-final
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.