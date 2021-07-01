We have to hit the ground running says Tipp Boss Sheedy

”We have to hit the ground running next Sunday. It's as simple as that.”



Liam Sheedy doesn't mince his words when outlining the game plan for Tipperary's Munster championship opener next Sunday. And, the message above is the same one he has been annunciating for many many weeks within the confines of the Premier camp.



Sheedy and his management team of Eamon O'Shea, Tommy Dunne, Darragh Egan and Eoin Kelly have been stressing the importance of the internal training games to get players up to the speed of championship fare. Only on Sunday, will it be known if they were successful in chasing the right tempo, but one thing is for sure and certain - anything off-key will be exploited in the white heat of championship.



“We have had three weeks to get ready for the league; then the run of league games; and now three weeks to get ready for the championship. So, it's all about timing your run and being ready for that July 4th date - that date has been in our skulls ever since the fixtures were made. The group has really applied itself well to all that has been asked of them and if we happen to come up short it won't be because we didn't do enough, it will be because we were not good enough,” he said this week.



There is much more ease of mind in the Tipp camp this time round as they embark upon a 'normal' championship season rather than the winter version we had last year. Wind as rain were the common denominators as Tipp went through the campaign - a campaign which ended in a narrow defeat at the hands of Galway, while being down a man for the crucial last quarter.



“I thought last year that had we gotten to Croke Park, who knows what might have happened. But, you know, we bowed out right in the thick of it, fighting hard and it was just a case of dusting yourself down and getting on with it again. The lads really bought into that process and that is really pleasing for us all.”



While he speaks of the bond between players from the 2008 era onwards, Liam points to the unique bond created with every squad, and with every player within the squad. And, that's what makes it so difficult to chose the match-day 26, not to mention the starting 15. Competition is fierce, but that's what stokes the fire, and any suggestion that players might be automatics is scoffed at. The players who play, and the ones who are showing form - simple as that.



“The strongest competition we have is to make the match day squad. That internal competition is a real joy to watch and I just hope that it will stand to us throughout the championship. Every one of the fifteen who will start the game have been tested to the max every evening in training and that's what you need to get you ready for championship,” Liam says.



Injuries wise, Tipperary are in relative good health - the three unavailable men are well known at this stage. Patrick Maher, who remains a major influence on the panel has had successful surgery on his achilles tendon; Niall O'Meara is recovering from appendix surgery; and Billy McCarthy is on the mend having suffered a hamstring tear following a third cruciate knee ligament operation. Apart from those three, niggles and knocks are all that occupy the backroom team and there is nothing serious to report - a great way to be going into the championship opener.



“We're in great form and there is no better feeling that heading down to Cork or Limerick for a Munster championship game with the sun on our backs and the ball flying. We have a skillful team who can do great things with the ball, and if it's a dry summer day with the ball flying, then there'll be no cribs from us. It will be great to have crowds back soon hopefully, because these games are made for crowds.”