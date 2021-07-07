Great performances by Clonmel athletes at event in mid Tipperary

Ciara O'Neill and Evan Fitzgerald shine in Moyne

Evan Fitzgerald

Evan Fitzgerald finished second in the 1,500 metres at the Moyne Summer Games

The Moyne AC Summer Games took place last weekend and while the weather wasn’t summer like, there were some great competitions, resulting in some very good performances.
Great credit is due to the Moyne club for putting on a top-class event.
In the women’s 1,500 metres Ciara O’Neill ran a great race.
She was leading the chasing group after the first lap, which was run at a strong tempo.
As the race unfolded, she began to make inroads on the leader.
Then over the final lap she put in a very determined effort that saw her closing the gap on the leader but the finishing line came too soon, with Ciara finishing in a very good second place in 4 mins 47.76 secs.
Nevertheless it was a brilliant effort by her.
Then in the men’s 1,500 metres Evan Fitzgerald ran an outstanding race and it was nip and tuck all the way, as the leading two fought out a tough race.
Evan took up the pace at the bell and in a hectic finish over the closing stages was edged out close to the line, with Evan finishing second in 4 mins 10.09 secs, a personal best.
In the senior women’s 3,000 metres Siobhan Whelan was aiming to run a sub 9 mins 40 secs to qualify for the European 3,000 metres championships.
Over the seven and-a-half laps she was well in contention and at the bell was just a second off the qualifying time.
She gave it everything over the final stretch but alas it was not to be, as she finished outside the qualifying target.
Nevertheless Siobhan, who sat her Leaving Cert this year, has had a brilliant year so far with some top-class performances and she can look forward to the rest of the year with great confidence.

