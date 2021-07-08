Boston Scientific Half Marathon will be held as virtual event this year

Clonmel Athletic Club is proud to announce that the Boston Scientific Half Marathon will be held virtually this year.

The club is delighted that Boston Scientific will once again sponsor this year’s event.

Over the years this race has grown in stature and is now one of the classic events on the Irish athletic calendar.

This year, due to the Covid pandemic the club has to hold it virtually and so athletes will have an opportunity to participate in this event from August 9-31.

The Clonmel club celebrates 50 years of activity and so this year each participant will receive a specially designed long sleeve t-shirt.

The entry fee of €20 for an individual and €30 for the two-person team event will see €4 from each entry go to the well-known charity Bumbleance.

All proceeds will go towards purchasing two lifepak defibrillators, which cost €15,000 each.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many of us have found it very hard to keep motivated as regards our regular training runs.

With this in mind the club has decided to promote a virtual half marathon two-person team event.

Here the main aim is that the total distance covered by the two athletes reaches 13.1 miles.

This can be achieved in a number of ways; the two athletes could run or jog for 6.55 miles each, which equals 13.1 miles.

Another way is for one of the team to run, say, 10 miles and the other member run 5k (3.1 miles).

Here is the link for the Boston Scientific Virtual half marathon relay event. https://BostonScientificHalfMarathon.itsyourrace.com/register/