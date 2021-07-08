Sophie Moynihan represents Dundrum Athletic Club at event in Cork

Sophie Moynihan ran in the U13 600 metres at the Munster Juvenile Track and Field championship in Cork
The Munster Juvenile Track and Field championship for U12s-U19s was held in Cork on Sunday last.
Sophie Moynihan made the trip to compete for Dundrum Athletic Club in the U13 600 metres. She placed 26th in a field of 53 athletes in time of 2.01.
Moyne AC held their Summer Games last Sunday.
Joshua O’Dwyer competed for Dundrum AC in two races; he finished third in the 100m in 11.73, and finished second in the 200m in 24.09.
Ann Marie Halpin and Cliona Hurst lead a group over Knocklofty Bridge during the Boston Scientific Half Marathon
