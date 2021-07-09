Tipperary Town athlete on the podium at All-Ireland athletics meeting

Congratulations to Grace Fitzgerald of Tipperary Town AC (above), who won a silver medal in the triple jump at the All-Ireland Junior U20 track and field event in Santry.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.