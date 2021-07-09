Tipperary name team to face Kerry in Munster senior football championship semi-final

Brian Fox is on the Tipperary team to play Kerry in the Munster senior football championship semi-final at Semple Stadium on Saturday evening
The Tipperary team to play Kerry in the Munster senior football championship semi-final at Semple Stadium at 7pm on Saturday evening has been named.
This game sees a championship debut been handed to Conor Bowe of Moyne-Templetuohy, who has impressed during the Allianz League campaign.
Also coming into the championship panel are Philip Ryan of St Brigids and Mark Stokes of Kilsheelan Kilcash, while Golden Kilfeacle’s Shane O’Connell makes a return to the championship team having been absent in 2020.
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports.
The Tipperary team is
Evan Comerford
Kilsheelan Kilcash
Shane O'Connell
Golden Kilfeacle
James Feehan
Killenaule
Colm O'Shaughnessy
Ardfinnan
Bill Maher
Kilsheelan Kilcash
Kevin Fahey
Clonmel Commercials
Robbie Kiely
Ballyroe, Cork
Jack Kennedy
Clonmel Commercials
Conal Kennedy
Clonmel Commercials
Emmet Moloney
Drom/Inch
Conor Bowe
Moyne-Templetuohy
Padraic Looram
Clonmel Commercials
Brian Fox
Eire Óg Annacarty Donohill
Conor Sweeney
Ballyporeen
Michael Quinlivan
Clonmel Commercials
Substitutes -
Michael O'Reilly
Clonmel Commercials
Paudie Feehan
Killenaule
Tadhg Fitzgearld
Moyle Rovers
Shane Foley
Moyle Rovers
Jack Harney
Moyle Rovers
Colman Kennedy
Clonmel Commercials
Jason Lonergan
Clonmel Commercials
Steven O'Brien
Ballina
Sean O'Connor
Clonmel Commercials
Mark Stokes
Kilsheelan Kilcash
Philip Ryan
St Brigids, Dublin
