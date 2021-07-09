Tipperary name team to face Kerry in Munster senior football championship semi-final

Conor Bowe makes championship debut

Brian Fox

Brian Fox is on the Tipperary team to play Kerry in the Munster senior football championship semi-final at Semple Stadium on Saturday evening

The Tipperary team to play Kerry in the Munster senior football championship semi-final at Semple Stadium at 7pm on Saturday evening has been named. 

This game sees a championship debut been handed to Conor Bowe of Moyne-Templetuohy, who has impressed during the Allianz League campaign.

Also coming into the championship panel are Philip Ryan of St Brigids and Mark Stokes of Kilsheelan Kilcash, while Golden Kilfeacle’s Shane O’Connell makes a return to the championship team having been absent in 2020. 

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports. 

The Tipperary team is  

 
Evan Comerford 
Kilsheelan Kilcash 

 
Shane O'Connell 
Golden Kilfeacle 
 
  
James Feehan 
Killenaule 
 
  
Colm O'Shaughnessy 
Ardfinnan 
 
  
Bill Maher 
Kilsheelan Kilcash 
 
  
Kevin Fahey 
Clonmel Commercials 
 
  
Robbie Kiely 
Ballyroe, Cork 
 
  
Jack Kennedy 
Clonmel Commercials 
 
  
Conal Kennedy 
Clonmel Commercials 
 
  
Emmet Moloney 
Drom/Inch 

  
Conor Bowe 
Moyne-Templetuohy 
 
  
Padraic Looram 
Clonmel Commercials 
 
  
Brian Fox 
Eire Óg Annacarty Donohill 
 
  
Conor Sweeney 
Ballyporeen 
 
  
Michael Quinlivan 
Clonmel Commercials 
  
  

Substitutes -   
  
Michael O'Reilly 
Clonmel Commercials 
 
  
Paudie Feehan 
Killenaule 
 
  
Tadhg Fitzgearld 
Moyle Rovers 
 
  
Shane Foley 
Moyle Rovers 

  
Jack Harney 
Moyle Rovers 
 
  
Colman Kennedy 
Clonmel Commercials 
 
  
Jason Lonergan 
Clonmel Commercials 
 
  
Steven O'Brien 
Ballina 
 
  
Sean O'Connor 
Clonmel Commercials 
 
  
Mark Stokes 
Kilsheelan Kilcash 
 
  
Philip Ryan 
St Brigids, Dublin 

‘Kerry are on a mission’ while Tipperary need a big performance

MUNSTER SENIOR FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP


 

