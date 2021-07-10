Tipperary player on Irish hockey development squad that scores important win over Great Britain

Busy schedule at home and abroad for panel

Caoimhe Perdue

Caoimhe Perdue (right) in action for the Irish women's hockey development team

Caoimhe Perdue from Cashel was part of Ireland’s hockey development squad which landed an impressive series win over their Great Britain counterparts at Jordanstown in Co Antrim, ending the four-game run with two wins, a draw and one loss on the ledger.
Irish coach Dave Passmore was able to deploy 27 players over the course of the week for the squad, which plays a key role in developing players for the senior set-up.
From this series, he has since named a reduced panel of 20 to travel to Club Egara in Spain for a Five Nations between equivalent teams from the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain and Germany.
The tournament rules stipulate teams can field up to eight sides from an Under-23 category, with the remainder having to be Under-21.
“There is a nice mix of experienced players with senior caps and younger players,” Passmore said of this latest selection.
Caoimhe has travelled to Spain with the squad.
Next week, the panel will see a number of changes for a three-game series against the Wales senior team with games at Jordanstown on Friday, July 16, Saturday, July 17 and Sunday, July 18.
Their summer series will conclude three more games against a Wales Under-23 side from July 21 to 23.

