Tipp u16 camogie ladies fall to Kilkenny

Tesco All Ireland Under 16A Semi-final



Kilkenny 4-17

Tipperary 4-11



In a pulsating, dramatic semi-final played in Banagher on Sunday Kilkenny kept in front for the entire game despite several periods of Tipperary dominance during this match.



Kilkenny got off to a super start scoring three early points before Anna Murphy goaled to bring Tipperary back into the game. A Kate Ferncombe point off a solo run saw Tipp go in to the 1st waterbreak at 1-01 to 0-06 down. Jennifer Heffernan then fed Anna Murphy for another Tipperary point. Tipperary continued to press hard but had 8 wides in the first half versus Kilkenny’s 3 wides resulting in a halftime 1-06 to 1-10 scoreline and all to play for.



Lauren Ronan and Caoimhe Keher Murtagh were causing Tipperary lost of problems with their movement and skill but Tipperary deployed Emma Horgan in a sweeper role which worked very well for much of this game. Caoimhe Keher Murtagh goaled for Kilkenny in the 5th minute of the second half opening the gap again. A minute later Kilkenny scored another goal as Kacey Meehan saved a high ball but Tipperary left it lingering in the small square for Kilkenny to flick it to the net.

However Tipperary responded quickly with a well taken Ciara Moloney goal. Soon after Anna Murphy was taken down for a Tipperary 20m free. Celine Guinan finished a 20m free with an unstoppable shot to the Kilkenny net to put Tipperary back into contention.



Tipperary had closed the gap to 3-08 to 3-11 midway through the second half with both Kate Ferncombe and Celine Guinan dominating at midfield. A ball left for too long inside the Tipp large square was pounced on by Caoimhe Keher to the net opening up a sizeable lead once more.



With five minutes to play, some super conbination play by Shauna Heffernan, to Celine Guinan and on to Emma Horgan, resulted in Emma’s long ball finding Ciara Moloney winning it inside the Kilkenny defence and striking to the net. In fact, Ciara Moloney made a super contribution off the bench scoring 2-1 from play. Tipperary backs such as Shauna Heffernan and Maeve Ryan were now on top and Tipperary had a positive spell of play again. Helen Cleere and Lucy Purcell were marking closely and Niamh Franks and Emma Horgan exceling with long relieving clearances. Kate Ralph and both Danielle Ryan’s workrate kept the ball in the Tipp attack with Tipperary finishing with further points from Celine Guinan and Emma Horgan.

Tipperary Scorers: Celine Guinan 1-7, Ciara Moloney 2-1, Anna Murphy 1-2,

Tipperary team:

Kacey Meehan, Helen Cleere, Niamh Franks, Meabh Ryan, Lucy Purcell, Shauna Hefferan, Emma Horgan, Kate Fermcombe , Danielle Ryan, Kate Ralph, Celine Guinan, Aoife Fitzgerald, Jennifer Hefferan, Anna Murphy, Danielle Ryan,Molly O'Dwye, Isabelle Corbett, Sophie Maher, Kellie Browne, Saoirse Davis, Rachael Ralph, Leah Flannery, Molly Purcell,Caithlin Shelly, Aoife Bourke, Paula Quirke , Alisha Kearney, Ciara Moloney, Ailbhe Ryan, Rebecca O'Mara, Lisa Blair, Hazel Brennan, Niamh Hayes, Ciara Shelly.

Management: Marie Corbett, Michael Galvin, Michael Ferncombe, Brian Boyle.