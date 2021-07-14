Tipp u16 camogie ladies fall to Kilkenny

Action from the Tipp Kilkenny clash

Action from the Tipp Kilkenny clash

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

A pulsating and dramatic semi-final was played at Banagher

Tesco All Ireland Under 16A Semi-final

Kilkenny 4-17
Tipperary 4-11


In a pulsating, dramatic semi-final played in Banagher on Sunday Kilkenny kept in front for the entire game despite several periods of Tipperary dominance during this match.


Kilkenny got off to a super start scoring three early points before Anna Murphy goaled to bring Tipperary back into the game. A Kate Ferncombe point off a solo run saw Tipp go in to the 1st waterbreak at 1-01 to 0-06 down. Jennifer Heffernan then fed Anna Murphy for another Tipperary point. Tipperary continued to press hard but had 8 wides in the first half versus Kilkenny’s 3 wides resulting in a halftime 1-06 to 1-10 scoreline and all to play for.


Lauren Ronan and Caoimhe Keher Murtagh were causing Tipperary lost of problems with their movement and skill but Tipperary deployed Emma Horgan in a sweeper role which worked very well for much of this game. Caoimhe Keher Murtagh goaled for Kilkenny in the 5th minute of the second half opening the gap again. A minute later Kilkenny scored another goal as Kacey Meehan saved a high ball but Tipperary left it lingering in the small square for Kilkenny to flick it to the net.

However Tipperary responded quickly with a well taken Ciara Moloney goal. Soon after Anna Murphy was taken down for a Tipperary 20m free. Celine Guinan finished a 20m free with an unstoppable shot to the Kilkenny net to put Tipperary back into contention.


Tipperary had closed the gap to 3-08 to 3-11 midway through the second half with both Kate Ferncombe and Celine Guinan dominating at midfield. A ball left for too long inside the Tipp large square was pounced on by Caoimhe Keher to the net opening up a sizeable lead once more.


With five minutes to play, some super conbination play by Shauna Heffernan, to Celine Guinan and on to Emma Horgan, resulted in Emma’s long ball finding Ciara Moloney winning it inside the Kilkenny defence and striking to the net. In fact, Ciara Moloney made a super contribution off the bench scoring 2-1 from play. Tipperary backs such as Shauna Heffernan and Maeve Ryan were now on top and Tipperary had a positive spell of play again. Helen Cleere and Lucy Purcell were marking closely and Niamh Franks and Emma Horgan exceling with long relieving clearances. Kate Ralph and both Danielle Ryan’s workrate kept the ball in the Tipp attack with Tipperary finishing with further points from Celine Guinan and Emma Horgan.

Tipperary Scorers: Celine Guinan 1-7, Ciara Moloney 2-1, Anna Murphy 1-2,
Tipperary team:
Kacey Meehan, Helen Cleere, Niamh Franks, Meabh Ryan, Lucy Purcell, Shauna Hefferan, Emma Horgan, Kate Fermcombe , Danielle Ryan, Kate Ralph, Celine Guinan, Aoife Fitzgerald, Jennifer Hefferan, Anna Murphy, Danielle Ryan,Molly O'Dwye, Isabelle Corbett, Sophie Maher, Kellie Browne, Saoirse Davis, Rachael Ralph, Leah Flannery, Molly Purcell,Caithlin Shelly, Aoife Bourke, Paula Quirke , Alisha Kearney, Ciara Moloney, Ailbhe Ryan, Rebecca O'Mara, Lisa Blair, Hazel Brennan, Niamh Hayes, Ciara Shelly.
Management: Marie Corbett, Michael Galvin, Michael Ferncombe, Brian Boyle.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie