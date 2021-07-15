Tipperary camogie: Fixtures for the coming week

Check out all your Tipperary camogie fixtures and results here
Results
Senior County League
Clonoulty 4.09 Silvermines 3.07.
Thurles 2.23 Toomevara 1.06
Drom 5.08 Burgess 1.11.
Thurles 0.11 Silvermines 3.18
Annacarthy 0.13 Burgess 1.07.
Nenagh 3.09 Drom 6.17
Intermediate
Borrisoleigh 0.12 Cahir 2.05.
Newport 2.23 Shannon Rvs 2.05
Junior A
Moneygall 2.02 Kiladangan 3.08.
Holycross 0.08 Brian Boru 2.13
Boherlahan 6.13 Fethard 0.10.
Ballina 1-06 Templemore 0-9
Brian Borus 1-15 Boherlahan 2-07
Junior B
Gortnahoe 2.16 Ballingarry 1.08.
Lorrha 1.07 Moycarkey 3.18
Moyle Rovers 2.05 Moycarkey 4.14
Junior B2
Ballybacon 0.02 Cahir 5.11.
Brian Boru 0.01 Cashel 3.15
Toomevara 1.08 Shannon Rovers 0.04.
Silvermines 5/11 Holycross 2.06
U16
Silvermines 8.07 Newport 1.03.
Ballina 0.02 Burgess 8.07
Kilruane 6.04 Monegall 6.03.
Portroe 3.06 Kiladangan 1.03
Nenagh 5.03 Drom 3.02
U14
Gortnahoe 10.01 Ballingarry 2.00.
Lorrha 5.04 St Pats 1.00
Ballina 3.08 Nenagh 0.09. Templemore 2.02 Mullinahone 4.09
Holycross 8.03 Toomevara 0.03.
Annacarthy 1.08 Ballybacon 1.02
Knockavilla 6.05 Silvermines 3.07.
Rockwell 4.03 Moycarkey 1.01
Holycross 11.06 Ballina 2.01. Newport 1.02 Brian Boru 13.03
St Cronins 3.02 Ballybacon 1.01
Fixtures
Senior Camogie County League Quarter finals
Friday July 16
Clonoulty v Burgess / Duharra in Clonoulty 7.30pm
Drom v Thurles Sarsfields in Ragg 7.30pm
Anacarty v Nenagh in Anacarty at 7.30pm.
Wednesday July 21
Annacarty v Toomevara in Anacarty 7.30pm
Silvermines v Nenagh Date, time and venue to confirm. (Silvermines home venue)
One outstanding Group game to play:
