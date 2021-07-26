Tipp minor hurling team to play Waterford has been named

James Wodlock has named his team for tomorrow evening
The game takes place in Pairc Ui Rinn on Tuesday evening
The Tipperary Minor Hurlers will play Waterford this Tuesday evening, July 27th in the Munster Semi Final. The game takes place in Pairc Ui Rinn in Cork with a 7.30pm and will be streamed live on the TG4 You Tube page.
Manager James Woodlock has named his team which shows one change from the team that started the Quarter Final against Kerry. In to the team comes Owen Harrigan of Carrick Swans in place of Paddy McCormack of Borris-Ileigh.
The Tipperary Minor Hurling team in full is:
1 Eoin Horgan Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
2 Ciaran Woodlock Durlas Óg
3 Jack Quinlan Fethard
4 Jack Collins Ballina
5 Stephen Walsh Moycarkey Borris
6 Joe Egan Moycarkey Borris
7 Ronan Connolly Cashel King Cormacs
8 Philip Hayes Durlas Óg
9 Ben Currivan Golden Kilfeacle
10 Owen Harrigan Carrick Swans
11 Conor Martin Cappawhite
12 Tauri Shayanewako Nenagh Eire Óg
13 Orrin Jones Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams
14 Darragh Guinan Lorrha Dorrha
15 Darragh Minogue Durlas Óg
16 Sean Collins Templederry Kenyons
17 Tom Delaney Cahir
18 Ciaran Foley Borrisokane
19 Oisin Maher Cahir
20 Paddy McCormack Borris-Ileigh
21 Chris O'Donnell Ballylooby Castlegrace
22 Sam O'Farrell Nenagh Eire Óg
23 Paddy Phelan Upperchurch-Drombane
24 Daniel Rossiter Durlas Óg
