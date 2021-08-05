Mid Tipp SHC: Upperchurch Drombane dismiss Sarsfields B team with ease in preliminary round

Mid S H preliminary quarter-final

Upperchurch-Drombane 3-24

Thurles Sarsfields B 1-19

By Michael Dundon in Drombane

Upperchurch-Drombane’s place in the Mid S H quarter-final was assured after only twelve minutes of this preliminary quarter-final against Sarsfields’ O Riain Cup squad at Drombane midweek with the home side leading 3-4 to 0-1.

“The Church” were sharper in thought and action as Paul Shanahan(5 mins), Colm Stapleton(10mins), and Paidi Greene(12mins) shredded a decidedly off-pace Sarsfields defence for the goals. It was 3-5 to 0-4 by the water break and by half-time 3-13 to 0-6.

Given the lack-lustre hurling of the Sars boys there was going to be only one result. Tommy Doyle netted for Sars 3 minutes after resuming off an Eoin Purcell pass but it was now a damage limitations exercise as the winners stayed comfortably distant at 3-18 to 1-9 by the second water break.

Sarsfields lost John Maher to a suspected concussion to add to their woes. They did their best hurling in the last quarter outscoring their rivals 10 to 6 but by then Upperchurch had withdrawn key men in anticipation of the quarter final a few days later and the intensity of their effort had greatly diminished.

A good start to the championship year for Upperchurch who will see themselves with a real chance of their first Mid SH title. Paidi Greene was their main threat in attack but all over they impressed with Gavin Ryan, Colm Stapleton, Paul Shanahan, Ailbe O Donoghue, and Aaron Ryan also to the fore.

Sarsfields were understrength and never really matched the pace and intensity of their rivals. Michael Gleeson,Tommy Doyle, Jack Lanigan, Eoin Purcell and Bill Dwyer-Darcy did most to try to stem the tide.

Scorers Upperchurch – P Greene(1-7), C Stapleton(1-2), P Shanahan(1-1), G Ryan, A Ryan, P Ryan(0-3 each), D Grant, J Butler(0-2 each),D Carew(0-1);

Sarsfields scorers – J Lanigan(0-10), T Doyle(1-2), M O Brien, B Dwyer-Darcy(0-2 each), C Stakelum, M Russell, P Crone(0-1 each);

Upperchurch-Drombane -K Shortt; G Grant, M Ryan, O Treacy; C Ryan, G Ryan, A O Donoghue; D Carew, A Ryan; D Grant, P Shanahan, Paul Ryan; P Greene, C Stapleton, L Ryan; Subs – K Ryan, J Butler, L Shanahan, Pat Ryan;

Sarsfields – P McCormack; R Dwan, S Maher, P Dunne; C Stakelum, J Derby, M Gleeson; T Doyle, J Maher; K Dunne, M Russell, B Dwyer-Darcy; E Purcell, J Lanigan, M O Brien; Sub- P Crone

Ref- T Loughnane, Gortnahoe-Glengoole