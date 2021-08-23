Tipperary are joint second favourites for next year's All-Ireland senior hurling championship

Semple Stadium, the home of Tipperary hurling
Limerick are already odds-on shots to win the All-Ireland senior hurling championship next year after they powered their way to a second successive title in dominant fashion against Cork at Croke Park on Sunday.
The 3-32 on the scoreboard from the Treaty county team at full-time was a record haul in an All-Ireland final, surpassing Kilkenny’s score against Waterford in 2008, and ensuring John Kiely’s men became the first side in the county’s history to win back-to-back All-Ireland championships.
Tipperary are distant 10/1 joint second favourites with BoyleSports to claim next year's title along with four other counties - Galway, Kilkenny, Cork and Waterford.
Clare are 20/1, Wexford 40/1 and Dublin 50/1.
More News
Mr. Dave Morgan, General Manager of Semple Stadium, Deputy Michael Lowry and Minister for Sport, Jack Chambers TD, pictured following a discussion on the Tipperary GAA Boards application for funding u
West Board Chairman Michael Ryan C, presents the Farrell Cup to Cappawhite captain Willie Barry in the presence of Catherine Hogan of Tipperary Credit Union.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.