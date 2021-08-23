Search our Archive

23/08/2021

Tipperary are joint second favourites for next year's All-Ireland senior hurling championship

Limerick are odds-on to make it three in-a-row

Semple Stadium

Semple Stadium, the home of Tipperary hurling

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Limerick are already odds-on shots to win the All-Ireland senior hurling championship next year after they powered their way to a second successive title in dominant fashion against Cork at Croke Park on Sunday.

The 3-32 on the scoreboard from the Treaty county team at full-time was a record haul in an All-Ireland final, surpassing Kilkenny’s score against Waterford in 2008, and ensuring John Kiely’s men became the first side in the county’s history to win back-to-back All-Ireland championships.

Tipperary are distant 10/1 joint second favourites with BoyleSports to claim next year's title along with four other counties - Galway, Kilkenny, Cork and Waterford.

Clare are 20/1, Wexford 40/1 and Dublin 50/1.

