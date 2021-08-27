Kiladangan see off Loughmore Catsleiney is rip roaring finish in hard fought game

Kiladangan 2-23

Loughmore Castleiney 2-22

Just as they did in last years county senior hurling final, Kiladanagan prevailed in the first round of the Dan Breen Cup, FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship first round tie at Semple Stadium this evening when they held on to win by the slenderest of margins over Loughmore Castleiney thanks to a late point from midfielder Alan Flynn.

It was the Tipp panelists fifth point from play from the midfield/half back sector and he had a big bearing on the outcome of this game which was being billed as the tie of the weekend.

A goal from Dan O'Meara in injury time of the first half gave Kiladangan a 1-11 to 0-12 interval lead and the goal was the difference between them by the second half water break as they led by 1-17 to 0-17 - a fair share of the scores for either team coming from freetaking sharpshooters John McGrath and Billy Seymour.

However, the last quarter proved to be highly entertaining with a Sean Hayes goal in the 16th minute looking to have put the game beyond Loughmore Castleiney who were now in arrears to the tune of five points. But, Ciaran McCormack goalled immediately for the mid men to bring them right back into it - Kiladanagan hitting four on the trot from Tadhg Gallagher, Billy Seymour (2) and Alan Flynn to again open up a five point gap.

Loughmore Castleiney, with sub Ciaran Connolly making a big difference in terms of energy and drive, were not done at this stage either though and a brace from John McGrath followed by a Ed Connolly piledriver, and a leveller from Liam Treacy, made it all square as the full time whistle approached.

There was a sting in the tail though - Alan Flynns point sealing the win, though Loughmore Castleiney had a few half chances to snatch a draw in a game which had been prickly and ill-tempered at times - nine yellow cards were handed out by referee John McCormack who, to his credit, maintained control despite emotions running high.