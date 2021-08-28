Tipperary SHC: Toomevara put Holycross to the sword in low key clash

Toomevara 2-20

Holycross Ballycahill 2-15

Despite relinquishing a massive second half lead, Toomevara emerged victorious in a low key FBD Insurance county senior hurling clash at Semple Stadium this afternoon when they put Holycross Ballycahill to the sword.

Without doubt Toomevara were the better side and they must surely have wondered how they only managed a five point cushion at the end, considering their dominance throughout the field.

Granted, Holycross Ballycahill were without the injured Bryan O'Mara - a huge loss to their defence - but even allowing for that, they played well below their expected standard for long periods of the game. And yet, considering that they hit 11 wides, they could well have won the match on other occasions.

The game took a long long time to spark - the 0-5 to 0-3 first quarter advantage to Toomevara indicating the lethargic opening. But, a goal from David Young in the 34th minute gave the north men a 1-8 to 0-5 interval lead - Jack Delaney (4), Mark McCarthy (2) Colm Canning and Robbie Quirke accounting for their scores, while for Holycross Ballycahill Cathal Barrett, Darragh Woods, Joe Caesar, Stevie Flanagan and Paraic Russell were on target.

Toome' threatend goals all the way through - Holycross Ballycahill keeper Dinny Ferncombe even saved a penalty from Jack Delaney - and when Darren Delaney got their second in the 7th minute, their lead stood at 12 points - no way back for Holycross Ballycahill, one would have thought.

But, two goals in as many minutes from Mikey Nally and sub Aidan Stakelum followed by Cathal Barrett and Paraic Russell points cut the deficit to four, though Toome' had extended it to five again by the second half water break - Mark McCarthy, Jason Ryan and Paul Ryan scoring for them.

Remarkably, Holycross Ballycahill had the deficit down to two points with a minute of normal time to go with scores from Dara Woods (3), Shane Ryan and their most potent attacker Stevie Flanagan. But, that's as good as it got for them and Toome' manufactured four of the final five scores of the game to seal the win - Mark McCarthy, Paul Ryan (2) and Josh McCarthy seeing them home with scores.

Holycross Ballycahill certainly missed O'Mara and were forced to play Cathal Barrett must deeper - when he was in defence his presence was sorely missed in a listless attack; but when he was in attack, the defence was vulnerable. They will hope to get O'Mara back in action as soon as possible, but with a broken arm - his second break this season - he might not play again this campaign.