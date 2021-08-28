Injury time point from sub Paidi O'Dwyer earns Eire Og Anacarty victory Upperchurch Drombane

Search our Archive

28/08/2021

Harty Cup report

The game was played in Dundrum this evening

Eire Og Anacarty 0-18

Upperchurch Drombane 0-17

A point in injury time from sub Paidi O'Dwyer earned Eire Og Anacarty victory over Upperchurch Drombane in the FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship at Dundrum this evening.

A closely contested game throughout, the mid men probably deserved to get something from the encounter, but the final card fell to the sub who fired over from midfield to secure a famous victory.

By the first half water break, Upperchurch Drombane were in front by 0-7 to 0-6 with Paidi Greene getting four of their scores alongside Diarmuid Grant, Aaron Ryan and Paul Ryan points. For Anacarty Aidan Griffin  had four, Seanie Ryan and Darragh Mooney one apiece.

However, upon resumption, the men from the west took control and four unanswered scores from Griffin, Mooney, Brian Fox and Paidi Bradshaw gave them the initiative. They also had a Dinny Crosse goal chance but the effort was batted wide. So, by the half way mark, Eire Og Anacarty were 0-12 to 0-8 in front - Mooney hitting another massive long range free to go along with a Seanie Ryan point.

Upperchurch Drombane fell to six in arrears early into the second half with two Aidan Griffin points for Anacarty. But, the Church would hit five of the next six scores before the second half water break, through Aaron Ryan (2), Paidi Greene, Paul Ryan and Colm Ryan as they worked their way back into the tie.

Two behind then at that water break, they were back on terms by the 28th minute with Jack Butler, Paul Ryan and Luke Shanahan scores. Seanie Ryan and Paidi Greene traded points  and as the finish line came into view, both sides went in search of a winner. A few chances went abegging but only sub Paidi O'Dwyer managed to take one, and Anacarty held out for the famous victory - the reaction of the players and the mentors showing exactly what this win meant to them. 

