There is plenty of action in Tipp with the county football championships taking centre stage
There is plenty of action in Tipp with the county football championships taking centre stage
Check out all your GAA fixtures for Tipperary for the coming week.
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior A Mid Football
Thu, 02 Sep,
Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, (Round: Semi-Final), Boherlahan Dualla V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 19:00, Ref: John Butler
Jim & Anne Kennedy Junior B Football Championship Div 1
Fri, 03 Sep,
Venue: Kickham Park Thurles, (Round: Round 2), Thurles Gaels V Loughmore-Castleiney 18:45, Ref: Sean Everard
Jim and Anne Kennedy Mid Tipperary Junior B Championship Div 2
Sun, 05 Sep,
Venue: Holycross, (Round: Round 2), Holycross/Ballycahill V Upperchurch-Drombane 12:30, Ref: Paddy Kenny
Joe O'Sullivan Bus and Cab Hire Mid U19B Football Championship
Sun, 05 Sep,
Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, (Round: Semi-Final), Boherlahan Dualla V Gortnahoe-Glengoole 11:30, Ref: Joe Leahy
Wed, 08 Sep,
Venue: Drombane, (Round: Quarter Final), Upperchurch-Drombane V Loughmore-Castleiney 18:30, Ref: Joe Leahy
Joe O'Sullivan Cab & Bus Hire Mid U19B HURLING KNOCKUT
Wed, 01 Sep,
Venue: Holycross, (Round: Final), Holycross/Ballycahill V Upperchurch-Drombane 18:30, Ref: Kevin Jordan
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship - Group 1
Fri, 03 Sep,
Venue: Beal Atha Poirin, (Round: Round 1), Cahir V Aherlow 19:30, Ref: Brian Tyrell
Sat, 04 Sep,
Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Round: Round 1), Moyle Rovers V Upperchurch-Drombane 18:00, Ref: Michael Duffy
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship - Group 2
Thu, 02 Sep,
Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, (Round: Round 1), Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill V Moyne/Templetuohy 18:45, Ref: Tom Loughnane
Sat, 04 Sep,
Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, (Round: Round 1), Kilsheelan-Kilcash V Ballyporeen 18:00, Ref: Derek O Mahoney
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship - Group 3
Sun, 05 Sep,
Venue: Cahir GAA Pitch, (Round: Round 1), Ardfinnan V Clonmel Commercials 13:30, Ref: Seanie Peters
Sun, 05 Sep,
Venue: Golden, (Round: Round 1), Arravale Rovers V Moycarkey-Borris 15:30, Ref: Sean Lonergan
FBD Insurance - County Senior Football Championship - Group 4
Sat, 04 Sep,
Venue: Littleton, (Round: Round 1), Loughmore-Castleiney V Killenaule 18:00, Ref: David Grogan
Sat, 04 Sep,
Venue: Holycross, (Round: Round 1), Rockwell Rovers V JK Brackens 18:00, Ref: Keith Delahunty
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 1
Sat, 04 Sep,
Venue: Fethard GAA Park, (Round: Round 1), Mullinahone V Clonmel Óg 18:00, Ref: Michael Kennedy
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 2
Sat, 04 Sep,
Venue: Cahir GAA Pitch, (Round: Round 1), Fethard V Golden-Kilfeacle 13:00, Ref: Tom Loughnane
Sun, 05 Sep,
Venue: Leahy Park Cashel, (Round: Round 1), Clonmel Commercials V Loughmore-Castleiney 18:00, Ref: Donie Horan
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 3
Sat, 04 Sep,
Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (Round: Round 1), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Drom-Inch 18:00, Ref: John Butler
Sun, 05 Sep,
Venue: New Inn, (Round: Round 1), Father Sheehys V Cashel King Cormacs 13:30, Ref: Paddy Russell
FBD Insurance - County Intermediate Football Championship - Group 4
Sun, 05 Sep,
Venue: Templemore, (Round: Round 1), Borrisokane V Clonoulty/Rossmore 14:00, Ref: Seamus Delaney
Sun, 05 Sep,
Venue: Boherlahan GAA Club, (Round: Round 1), Moyle Rovers V JK Brackens 18:00, Ref: Jonathan Cullen
JAF Group 1
Sat, 04 Sep,
Venue: Clonmel Sportsfield, (Round: Round 3), St Patrick's V Ballylooby/Castlegrace 18:00, Ref: Sean Lonergan
Sun, 05 Sep,
Venue: Ardfinnan GAA Pitch, (Round: Round 3), Moyle Rovers V Newcastle 12:00, Ref: Derek O Mahoney
JAF Group 2
Sat, 04 Sep,
Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round: Round 3), Carrick Swan V Clerihan 18:00, Ref: Philip Keane
Sun, 05 Sep,
Venue: Barrack Field Fethard, (Round: Round 3), Killenaule V Cahir 18:00, Ref: Paddy Ivors
JBF Gp 1
Sun, 05 Sep,
Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, (Round: Round 1), Grangemockler Ballyneale V Mullinahone 12:00, Ref: Philip Keane
O'Sullivan Insurance U/19 A Hurling 2021
Wed, 01 Sep,
Venue: Barrack Field Fethard, (Round: Round 2), St Mary's V Ballingarry 18:45, Ref: Sean Lonergan
Wed, 01 Sep,
Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round: Round 2), Carrick Swan V Cahir 18:45, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
Wed, 08 Sep,
Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, (Round: Round 3), Carrick Swan V St Mary's 18:30, Ref: Michael Kennedy
Wed, 08 Sep,
Venue: Barrack Field Fethard, (Round: Round 3), Cahir V Ballingarry 18:30, Ref: Paul Guinan
U/19 B Gp 1
Wed, 01 Sep,
Venue: Monroe GAA Pitch, (Round: Round 2), Ballybacon/Newcasle Gaa Club V Mullinahone 18:45, Ref: Keith Delahunty
Wed, 01 Sep,
Venue: Cahir GAA Pitch, (Round: Round 2), Fethard V Knockmealdown Gaels 18:45, Ref: Michael Kennedy
Wed, 08 Sep,
Venue: Cahir GAA Pitch, (Round: Round 3), Fethard V Ballybacon/Newcasle Gaa Club 18:30, Ref: Noel Cosgrave
Wed, 08 Sep,
Venue: Ned Hall Park, Clonmel, (Round: Round 3), Knockmealdown Gaels V Mullinahone 18:30, Ref: Keith Delahunty
u/19 B Gp 2
Wed, 01 Sep,
Venue: Davin Park, Carrick, (Round: Round 2), St Patrick's V Moyle Rovers 18:45, Ref: Luke Foran
Wed, 08 Sep,
Venue: Anner Park, Cloneen, (Round: Round 3), Moyle Rovers V Kilsheelan-Kilcash 18:30, Ref: Paddy Ivors
AIB Junior A Football
Fri, 03 Sep,
Venue: Emly, (Round: rd 3), Arravale Rovers V Emly 18:45, Ref: David Grogan
Sat, 04 Sep,
Venue: Kilcommon, (Round: rd 3), Sean Treacys V Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 18:00, Ref: Donie Horan
Shane Hennessy Agri Junior B Football
Sat, 04 Sep,
Venue: Rosegreen Community Field, (Round: Round 3), Rosegreen V Éire Óg Annacarty/Donohill 18:00, Ref: Padraig Skeffington
Shane Hennessy Agri Junior B Football
Sat, 04 Sep,
Venue: Lisvernane, (Round: rd 2), Aherlow V Cappawhite 18:00, Ref: Paddy Russell
North Junior A Hurling Championship
Fri, 03 Sep,
Venue: Roscrea, (Round: Round 4), Borris-Ileigh V Nenagh Éire Óg 18:30, Ref: Kieran Delaney
Mon, 06 Sep,
Venue: Borrisoleigh, (Round: Round 4), Roscrea V Toomevara 18:30, Ref: Gerry Treacy
North Junior B Hurling League
Sat, 04 Sep,
Venue: Portroe, (Round: Round 4), Portroe V Newport 18:30, Ref: Christy Mc Loughlin
Sat, 04 Sep,
Venue: Dolla, (Round: Round 4), Silvermines V Burgess 18:30, Ref: Tommy Ryan
North Junior B Hurling League Group 2
Sat, 04 Sep,
Venue: Puckane, (Round: Round 3), Kildangan V Templederry Kenyons 18:30, Ref: Ger Fitzpatrick
Sat, 04 Sep,
Venue: Ballina, (Round: Round 3), Ballina V Nenagh Éire Óg 18:30, Ref: Pat O Mahony
North Junior B Hurling League Group 3
Fri, 03 Sep,
Venue: Ballingarry (North), (Round: Round 3), Borrisokane V Knockshegowna 19:30, Ref: Ger Fitzpatrick
Mon, 06 Sep,
Venue: Ballinderry, (Round: Round 3), Shannon Rovers V Moneygall 18:45, Ref: John Cleary
North Tipp Junior C Hurling Champioship
Sun, 05 Sep,
Venue: Cloughjordan, (Round: Round 2), Kilruane MacDonaghs V Kildangan 17:00, Ref: Brendan Ryan
Sun, 05 Sep,
Venue: Roscrea, (Round: Round 2), Roscrea V Ballina 17:00, Ref: Shane Hodgins
North Tipp Intermediate Hurling Championship
Sat, 04 Sep,
Venue: Cloughjordan, (Round: Final), Borrisokane V Moneygall 16:00, Ref: Peter Carroll
Bridge House Golden Under-19 B Football
Tue, 31 Aug,
Venue: New Inn, (Round: rd 2), Rockwell Rovers V Aherlow 20:00, Ref: Donie Horan
Wed, 01 Sep,
Venue: Kilcommon, (Round: rd 2), Eire Og/SeanTreacys V Cappawhite 18:30, Ref: John Butler
Bridge House Golden Under-19 B Football
Wed, 01 Sep,
Venue: Bansha, (Round: rd 2), Galtee Rovers/St Pecaun V Clonoulty/Rossmore 18:30, Ref: David Grogan
Tipperary Print & Design Under-19 A Football
Wed, 01 Sep,
Venue: Pairc Ciocaim Dundrum, (Round: rd 2), Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams V Arravale Rovers 18:30, Ref: Seanie Peters
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.