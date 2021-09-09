Breaking: Colm Bonnar is the new Tipp hurling Boss

Brendan Cummins gets the u20 gig
Colm Bonnar has been confirmed as the new Tipperary senior hurling Manager for the next three years.
Brendan Cummins has been handed the u20 role.
More details later
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.