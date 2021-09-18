FBD Insurance Tipperary SFC: Stalemate between Loughmore Castleiney and JK Brackens

Loughmore Castleiney 0-10

JK Brackens 0-10

Loughmore Castleiney had to summon all their reserves of energy to reel in JK Brackens in the FBD Insurance county senior football championship at Templetuohy this evening in a really attritional clash in which no quarter was asked or given.

The wet conditions didn't help matters with the underfoot tricky to manage and the ball as slippy as a bar of soap.

But, for a long time, JK Brackens made light of those conditions as they went about working themselves into a winning position - they did that, but could not seal the deal as Loughmore Castleiney came back hard at them, reeled them in and could easily have turned them over.

At the end, a draw was the fair result - Loughmore Castleiney finding two points in the last five minutes from Conor Ryan frees to tie up the game.

The Brackens lads had led by 0-4 to 0-2 at the first half water break - Dean McEnroe, Jack Kennedy (2) and the influential Lorcan Roche kicking points for them against Conor Ryan and Aidan McGrath scores for Loughmore Castleiney.

It got better for Brackens in the second quarter as Kennedy (2), Roche, Eanna McBride and Conor Cadell added to their total - they made hay while Loughmore Castleiney counted down the time for the black carded Evan Sweeney to return to the fold.

By the interval JK Brackens advantage stood at 0-9 to 0-4 - Conor Ryan getting the two other Loughmore Castleiney points from frees.

But, Brackens were not to score at all in the third quarter as Loughmore Castleiney battened down the hatches, set up an iron curtain across the midfield area and started to probe and press towards the opposition goal. Slowly, but surely, they made in-roads with Conor Ryan (2) and Joey Hennessy hitting the target to leave two in it as they went to the second half water break - the returned Liam McGrath making an appearance for Loughmore Castleiney for the first time in two seasons.

Ryan pointed again with a handpass from distance to leave the minimum between them, but Jack Kennedy replied for Brackens - their first score in 25 minutes to double their advantage again.

Loughmore Castleiney still had time to fight back and Conor Ryan halved the lead, before eventually kicking the equaliser with four to go. It was still there for both sides to win, but the game played out and when referee Sean Everard called a halt to proceedings in the rapidly fading light, the sides were deadlocked and would share the spoils - a point apiece.

They meet again next Friday evening in the FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship at Semple Stadium - another neighbourly tilt with much to play for.