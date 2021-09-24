Search

24/09/2021

FBD Insurance Tipperary CHSC: Loughmore Castleiney put away neighbours JK Brackens

Loughmore-Castleiney book a place in the Mid Tipperary senior hurling quarter-finals at Holycross' expense

Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney) pictured here in action against Drom-Inch had a wondefful game this evening for his club

Reporter:

Noel Dundon

Email:

nd@tipperarystar.ie

The game was played this evening in Semple Stadium

Loughmore Castleiney 0-21

JK Brackens 1-13

Loughmore Castleiney brushed aside the challenge of neighbours JK Brackens in the FBD Insurance county senior hurling championship at Semple Stadium this evening in a  tense and close fought game which went right down to the wire.

Indeed, Loughmore Castleiney were forced to clear off the line and defend with real intensity in the closing stages as JK Brackens came in search of scores to get them back into contention. But, they could not find a way through with the magnificent Brian McGrath and John Meagher marshalling the victors defence with great power and skill.

Brackens had led at the first half water break by 0-5 to 0-3 with Lydon Fairbrother and Andrew Ormond points the difference between them. 

But, by half time, Loughmore Castleiney had taken the lead and were up by one 0-9 to 0-8, thanks in the main to John McGrath scores. 

A goal from Shane Doyle in the 7th minute of the second half put Brackens back in front 1-9 to 0-11, but their lead was short lived. Brian McGrath with two fine scores, Evan Sweeney and John McGrath grabbing scores under pressure to give their side a four point lead at the second half water break.

Sub Liam McGrath made a big impact for Loughmore Castleiney as he bagged two points upon introduction. And, try as they did Brackens just could not break through the Loughmore Casteiney defence in the closing stages as their challenge petered out. They needed two green flags to turn over the game, but with the meanness of the Loughmore Castleiney defence, they could not muster any.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media