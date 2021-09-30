Search

30/09/2021

Local bragging rights for Cashel in Tipperary minor A camogie championship

Cashel beat neighbours Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams

Cashel v. Kickhams camogie

Cashel’s Ciara Moloney in full flight, challenged by Knockavilla players Leonie Farrell and Niamh Hayes, in the county minor A camogie championship. Picture: Vincent Flynn Photography

Cashel 1-16 Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams 3-7

Cashel opened their county minor A camogie championship campaign with a three-point win over neighbours Knockavilla.
Knockavilla were favourites for the postponed 2020 minor championship but Cashel are hot favourites this year.
Cashel have many of their current senior side still underage for minor ranks including Grace Moloney, Lillie and Anna Fahie, Ella O’ Dwyer, Alessia Mazzola and Kaitlin Downey.
They also reached the Under 16A final recently so have a younger cohort backing up these players.
Cashel had a comfortable half-time lead of 0-11 to 0-3. Knockavilla came thundering back into this game with two goals in the third quarter.
Knockavilla have promoted minors Ellen Browne, Leonie Farrell and Ellen O’Meara to the intermediate ranks but Cashel, however, held out for the win.

