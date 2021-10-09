Anacarty survive the drop as Holycross Ballychaill enter last chance saloon
The game was played at Clonoulty this afternoon and went to extra time
Eire Og Anacarty 2-26
Holycross Ballycahill 2-22
Eire Og Anacarty rallied to survive the drop from the Dan Breen championship to the Seamus O'Riain as they saw off a testing Holycross Ballycahill challenge in extra time at Clonoulty this afternoon.
A tense, exciting and dramatic encounter, the men from the west thought they had won the game in normal time, only for a Cathal Barrett goal from a penalty seven inutes into injury time to level the game at 2-16 to 1-19.
However. the Eire Og lads rallied again in extra time and when sub Dinny Crosse goalled in the 7th minute of the second period to take the lead, they were in role position - they found three unanswered scores to claim the victory much to the delight of their supporters.
Holycross Ballycahill must now play the losers of Moycarkey Borris and Roscrea in the final of the relegation series.
