25/10/2021

Co Tipperary Golf & Country Club Golf notes for October 25

Halloween fundraiser for Down Syndrome

Dundrum House Hotel Halloween Decorations for fundraiser day for Down Syndrome Tipperary

Eoin Kelleher

eoin.kelleher@tipperarylive.ie

Ladies Golf
The Winter League is well underway with most of you already having three of the four cards in. Well done ladies, keep it up in support of your teams.
Lady Captain Anne Grace has chosen Cuan Saor Clonmel as her charity fundraiser 9-hole competition running October 24 to November 28. Cost is €3 and re-enter as often as you like. Winner of Tuesday morning 9-hole was Judy Hayes with 18 pts.

Juvenile Club
Tthe officers, parents and members of Juvenile Club would sincerely like to thank Marian Riordan PGA for her generous donation to the juveniles, which was the proceeds of her recent competition for the members, which was very well supported by both the Ladies and Men’s club.

Halloween fundraiser for Down Syndrome
What a magical time was had for children and adults alike on Saturday. We started with taking photos of families with the amazing display of pumpkins in the bales of hay. This display was the incredible work of Winnie Ann and her family. We had the carving and painting of the pumpkins.
Then we had the delicious finger food complaints of Jeff and his incredible chefs, in the busy kitchen and the staff in Deansgrove.
We had Face Painting by Michelle which went on throughout the day and was in such demand. We finally finished with the splendid music and dance lead by Rosario. All the proceeds went to Down Syndrome Tipperary and you can still donate by logging on to the link.
syndrome-tipperary-
branch

Men’s Golf
A special 9-hole Stableford competition was run by the Men’s Club in support of the Ladies fundraiser for Down Syndrome with all of the proceeds going to Down Syndrome Tipperary. The winner of the competition was; Eoin Dowling with 21pts. 2ndJack Maher with 21pts. 3rd Raymond Davern (Jnr) with 20pts.
Seniors Golf
Results of last weeks 15-hole Scramble; in 1st place Tommy Landers, Noel McGuire, Johnny Hannigan & Denis Ryan 46.6. In 2nd place Danny Morrissey, Charlie Gaffney, Joe Tracey & Diarmuid O’Connor 46.9.

