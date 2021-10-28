Tipperary county hurling championships have reached the business end

The stakes are getting higher in the GAA club county championships, with several crucial games scheduled for the hurling championships this weekend.

The Dan Breen Cup county senior semi-finals at Semple Stadium will take top billing. First up is the meeting of defending champions Kiladangan and championship favourites Thurles Sarsfields at 2.30 on Saturday.

Sarsfields were too strong for Clonoulty Rossmore in the quarter-final, with the 2-19 to 1-14 scoreline a fair reflection of their dominance. Goals from Pa Bourke and Ronan Maher’s penalty in a five-minute spell before half-time provided the foundation for the win.

With players of the calibre of Pa Bourke and the Mahers, Ronan and Padraic, as well as former county player Michael Cahill and Stephen Cahill, Paddy Creedon, Aidan McCormack and the Stakelums, Conor and Darragh, it looks as if the Thurles team will take some stopping.

Kiladangan won’t relinquish their crown too easily and they’ll be anxious to avoid their slow start against Upperchurch Drombane in the quarter-final, when the mid team had four points on the board before Paul Flynn opened the holders’ account.

Nevertheless Kiladangan, despite those early difficulties, were stilll good value for their 1-21 to 0-13 victory after a tie that featured fine performances from Billy Seymour, Sean Hayes, Bryan Moloughney and the Flynns, Alan and Paul.

The winners will be fancied to go all the way in the final against either Loughmore Castleiney or Borris-Ileigh, who meet in the other semi-final at 2pm on Sunday.

Borris-Ileigh got through their quarter-final against Mullinahone by the skin of their teeth, when they needed extra-time to emerge by 1-24 to 2-19 after a tough battle.

Although relieved to scrape through, they were concerned by an injury to talisman Brendan Maher.

Eddie Ryan, Niall Kenny, Kieran Maher, Dan McCormack and Jerry Kelly were their main men in that game and Borris will be looking for repeat performances from them on Sunday.

Loughmore, meanwhile, in typical fashion, are still raiding on two fronts at senior level, with their footballers also through to the last four in the county.

John McGrath may have been out of form for the county team this year but he gave an exhibition in the quarter-final against Kilruane MacDonaghs, scoring 4-5 in the first half and adding another point on the turnover.

The Loughmore panel is well stocked with an abundance of talent when you add players such as Noel McGrath, Liam Treacy, Ed Connolly and Liam McGrath to the mix. But they must be concerned about the toll that their heavy schedule in both hurling and football might take.

It’s also an important weekend in the Seamus O’Riain Cup, with both semi-finals listed.

There’s an all-south clash in the first semi in Golden at 2.30 on Saturday, with St Mary’s facing Killenaule.

Each club will be hoping to take the next step to compete in the highest tier of the county championship by reaching the final against either Cashel King Cormacs or Templederry Kenyons, who clash in the other semi at The Ragg at 1pm on Sunday.

St Mary’s, the outsiders of the remaining teams, will have taken great confidence from their extra-time quarter-final defeat of Thurles Sarsfields’ second string.

The Kennedys, Seamus and Sean; Liam Ryan, Peter McGarry and the Peters brothers, Jamie and Ross, will carry much of the hope for their young team.

However they know they’ll be up against it taking on a more experienced Killenaule outfit , the favourites to win the cup, who can call upon talented performers such as Bubbles O’Dwyer, Ciaran O’Dwyer, Michael Doyle, Killian O’Dwyer, Paddy Codd and Joe O’Dwyer.

Third favourites Cashel also face a tough task against Templederry but with a team that includes Eoghan Connolly, Ger Browne, Devon Ryan, Ross Bonnar and Ryan O’Dwyer they won’t be without a chance.

The county intermediate and junior A championships have also reached the penultimate stage. In the intermediate grade both semi-finals are down for decision at 1.30 on Sunday.

Kilsheelan Kilcash take on Moneygall in Littleton while Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams are up against Moyne Templetuohy in Boherlahan.

Both junior A semi-finals will also be played at 1.30 on Sunday. Galtee Rovers face Skeheenarinky in Cahir while Holycross Ballycahill face Nenagh Eire Og in Dolla.

Either Moyle Rovers or Arravale Rovers face the drop to the junior ranks when they meet in the county intermediate hurling relegation final in Golden at 12 noon on Sunday.