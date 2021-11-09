Hannah brings Munster cross-country gold back to Tipperary

Clonmel AC’s Hannah Steeds on her way to winning the Munster Intermediate Cross Country championship on Sunday last at Castlelyons in Cork.
The Munster Intermediate Cross-Country championships took place last Sunday in summer-like conditions on a good, testing course at Castlelyons, County Cork.
In the women’s race over 5k, Clonmel AC’s Hannah Steeds went to the front from the start and soon established a good lead midway through the race. She maintained that strong tempo to come home a very worthy and convincing champion in 18 mins 1 sec. This spurred on the rest of the county team, with Suzanne Shine of Clonmel finishing 7th, Sharon Cantwell of Moyne 8th and Sareen Walsh of Clonmel 12th. These four combined well to win the inter county silver medals.
The Clonmel quartet of Hannah, Suzanne, Sareen and Brid Hearne won the inter club silver, with only one point separating them from gold. We also saw good runs from Jennifer Quinlan (Clonmel) 17th, Edel Delaney (Moyne) 18th, Marina Quinlan (Clonmel) 19th.
