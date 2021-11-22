All the weekend league and cup soccer results in Tipperary

Peake Villa’s Biya Udigani seems to be in control of this situation against Evan Hawkins (St Michael's) in FAI Youths Cup game on Saturday last at the Complex in Tipperary Town.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20
FAI Youths Cup 2nd Round
St Michael’s 3 – 2 Peake Villa
Galbally United 4 – 0 Cullen Lattin
TSDL Youth Division 1
Clonmel Town 4 – 0 Cashel Town
TSDL Youths Division 2
Slievenamon Celtic 1 – 4 Clonmel Celtic
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 21
Munster Junior Cup 3rd Round
Cullen Lattin 3 – 5 Clonmel Town
Bansha Celtic 3 – 2 Glengoole United
St Michael’s 4 – 0 Cashel Town
Paddy Purtill Cup 1st Round
Kilsheelan United 0 – 7 Cashel Town
St Michael’s B 1 – 2 Clonmel Celtic B
Peake Villa B 5 – 2 Old Bridge
St Nicholas 2 – 6 Wilderness Rovers
Peter O’Reilly Cup 1st Round
Burncourt Celtic 1 – 3 Tipperary Town (AET 1-1 FT)
Suirside 3 – 1 Dualla
Powerstown 3 – 4 Two Mile Borris (AET 3-3 FT)
Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Clonmel Town 2 – 1 Galbally United
Mullinahone 3 – 3 Rosegreen Rngs
Clonmel Credit Union TSDL Division 3
Killenaule Rovers 1 – 2 Clerihan
