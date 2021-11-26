Tipperary hurler helps his Galway club to county final win

The Moycullen intermediate team who won the Galway Hurling Championship on Sunday last, which included Danny Gleeson, Knockroe, Drangan.
Congratulations to Danny Gleeson, Knockroe, Drangan who won a Galway Intermediate County Hurling Championship medal last weekend with Moycullen.
A stunning match-winning goal sealed them their victory on a 2-11 to 1-12 scoreline over Killimore in a game played at Kenny Park, Athenry
In a thrilling final David Daly looked to have won it with a late free for the east Galway side but a Niall Mannion goal with the last puck of the game ensured Moycullen championship glory.
So our congratulations to the former St Patrick's clubman on his success in Galway.
Alex Sheehan who kicked three penalties for Clonmel against City of Derry in the AIL League Division 2C on Saturday last.
Niall Fitzgerald scored a vital second half try for Cashel against Ballymena when the game was on a knife edge
