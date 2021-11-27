Play stopped when spectator became ill at Gaelic football match in Tipperary

The game was stopped while the man received medical treatment
Play was halted for more than a half an hour during the FBD Insurance county U19 A football championship final between Clonmel Commercials and Ballina at The Ragg this afternoon, when a spectator was taken ill.
The incident occurred ten minutes from the end of normal time, with Ballina leading by 0-6 to 0-5.
Thankfully, to the relief of all present, the man was sitting upright and conscious when he was eventually helped into a car and driven to hospital.
When play resumed, Ballina went on to cause an upset by beating Commercials by 0-7 to 0-6 to lift the title.
It was the second football championship they had won in the space of a week, after they beat Knockavilla Donaskeigh Kickhams in the county junior A final last Saturday.
There are celebrations in Ballina in north Tipperary tonight after they beat Clonmel Commercials in the county U19 A football championship final
