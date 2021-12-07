Search

07 Dec 2021

Huge sadness at Clonmel Golf Club with passing of former Lady Captain

At the Ladies Christmas Party Night at Clonmel Golf Club in 2010 were: Jacinta Drohan, Ollie Connellan, Lady Captain, Mary Wall, Anne Fahey (former captain who died recently) and Helen Doyle.

Condolences
Clonmel Golf Club with great sadness the passing of Anne Fahey, former Lady Captain, and friend. May she rest in Peace.
Anne was a true club person, a stalwart of the club. A member since 1993, Anne served on the Ladies Committee for many years in various roles culminating in her accepting the role of Lady Captain in 2010.
Always available to help with her depth of knowledge and experience, Anne managed teams, caddied for players and represented the club by playing in both Ladies and Mixed competitions.
Untiring in her commitment to the club, she remained a reliable and loyal member all through the years. She is sorely missed.
Lady Captain Maura Lyons offers the sincerest condolences of all the members of the club to Anne's family on their sad loss.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam dílis.

