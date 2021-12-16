Great welcome home for Munster and Tipperary champions Mullinahone

The red carpet was laid out for Mullinahone's ladies footballers when they returned in triumph from beating Kerry team MKL Gaels 3-9 to 2-5 in the Munster junior final in Mallow.

As the followers from the valley near Slievenamon made their way to north Cork on Sunday last, anxious eyes were cast on the stormy weather.

Mullinahone, after a great year in Tipperary ladies junior football when they were crowned county champions, were now taking on MKL Gaels fron the Kingdom in the Munster junior final.

They had already beaten Castlehaven of Cork in the semi-final, but this was a team from the mighty Kingdom. The opposition were from the Castlemaine area of Kerry, backed by the ladies of Milltown. The odds look enormous but hope, they say, springs eternal.

Mullinahone had the advantage of the gale in the first half and they had to make good use of it. Thankfully, they did. After just 40 seconds they goaled, courtesy of Aoibhe O’Shea.

After 10 minutes, Mullinahone had their third wide and O’Shea had her second point.

The Gaels had a point, to which Claire Egan replied to leave the score at the water break 1-3 to 0-1. The second quarter had Mullinahone points from O’Shea and Denise Gaule.

Above: Joint Mullinahone captains Jennifer Brett and Molly Walsh receive the cup from Jerome Casey, president of the Munster Ladies Gaelic Football Association, after their great win in Mallow

After 22 minutes came a very important score, as the Gaels goalie had her clearance blocked down and Aoibhe O’Shea followed up to find the net with her second goal, leaving it 2-5 to 0-1.

Chloe Gunne’s speed was causing trouble and she pointed to extend the lead to 2-6 to 0-1.

As half-time drew near, Denise Gaule shot their third goal after Lorraine O’Shea had pointed. Mullinahone led at the interval by 3-7 to 0-1.

In the first half Nicole Shelly had won a lot of possession for Mullinahone. The second half began with Mullinahone missing a goal and a point in the early stages, but after 32 minutes Lorraine O’Shea got another point.

In the 38th minute Mary Rochford had the Gaels’ second point, making it 3-8 to 0-2, but they still had a mountain to climb to try and get back into the game.

Play was getting scrappy, with each team being penalised, and in the 45th minute both sides were down to 14 players.

The Kerry ladies began to come back into the game, scoring a goal and a point before the second water break.

The Mullinahone backs were playing well and holding firm, but a Kerry goal from Niamh Breathnach raised the heart rate as the minutes ticked away.

Lorraine O’Shea converted a free after 56 minutes, but Mary Evans replied for Kerry to leave the score 3-9 to 2-4.

However Mullinahone comfortably held on to secure their first Munster champions title, amid scenes of great delight and celebration.

They will now go forward to the All-Ireland semi-final in the New Year.

Above: Aoibhe O’Shea (right), who won the player of the match award, and her sister Lorraine O’Shea with their mother and Mullinahone selector Mary O’Shea after the final whistle in Mallow on Sunday



The Mullinahone forwards played well with the advantage of the wind, and Aoibhe O’Shea won the player of the match award.

The defenders in front of ‘keeper Alice Browning sealed the path to the Mullinahone goal. Here the wing backs Emma O’Dwyer and Jenny Brett were very strong.

In the centre Molly Walsh was very steady. In the full back line the Horans, Eimear especially and Grainne, were outstanding.

In the second half Marion Gillman did well when replacing Claire Egan, but overall it was a fine team victory.

Mullinahone Abú.

Mullinahone: A Browning, E Horan, G Horan, A O’Brien, E Cody, M Walsh, J Brett, A O’Shea, N Shelly, G Foley, M Kenneally, L O’Shea, C Gunne, D Gaule, C Egan.

Sub used: M Gillman.