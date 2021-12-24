Moycarkey and Shannon Rovers into Tipperary minor B camogie final

Moycarkey Borris 2-9 St Rita’s Fethard 0-4

Two first half goals from Rachel Ralph were key to Moycarkey Borris’s success as they booked their place in the county final in the New Year by beating St Rita’s (Fethard). A great start by the home side saw them take a commanding lead in at the break on a scoreline of 2-6 to 0-2.

Fethard found another gear in the second half and responded well to the task ahead, limiting Moycarkey to just three points and really testing their defence.

Moycarkey, however, showed lots of resolve and skill. In the end, despite the best efforts of the Fethard attack they could only muster a further two points, leaving Moycarkey Borris deserving winners on a final scoreline of 2-9 to 0-4.



Shannon Rovers 1-9 Brian Borus 1-5

On a cold, foggy morning and a heavy pitch, Shannon Rovers started lively and were 1-2 to 0-2 up at the first water break. The goal came from a clinical Laura Leenane finish to the net after receiving a pass from the industrious and skilful Nicola Kelly.

Shannon Rovers had extended their lead to 1-5 to 0-4 by half-time, Laura Leenane and Celine Guinan with a point each from play and Laura had also added two from frees. Full forward Alanna English scored all four of Brian Borus’ points from frees.

The third quarter saw Brian Borus increase the pressure on Shannon Rovers’ defence. Brian Borus’ full back Kacey Meehan came up the field to take a 21 yard free, which she struck cleanly to the roof of the Rovers net.

By now two of Rovers’ full back line were on yellow cards, reflecting the pressure the defence was placed under by the strength of the Brian Borus challenge.

Shannon Rovers got to grips with Brian Boru’s efforts and swung momentum back in their favour, with Emma Darcy scoring a point from play. Rovers’ impressive county minor player Laura Leenane finished out the match with three excellent points from play, bringing her personal total to 1-7.

Alanna English scored Brian Borus’ final point from a free.

Brian Borus: Ali O’Donnell, Rosaleen O’Gorman, Kacey Meehan (1-0 free), Lily Langton, Leah Caplice, Ava Caplice, Roisin Maher, Alison O’Mahony, Anna French, Holly Fox, Aisling Ryan, Rebecca Burke, Ellen Curtin, Alanna English (0-5 frees), Meadbh Maher.

RESULTS

FBD Insurance Minor A Final:

Cashel King Cormacs 2-12 Eire Og Annacarty 1-11



FBD Insurance Minor B semi-finals

FBD Insurance Minor C Shield semi-finals

Moyle Rovers 5-11 Burgess-Duharra 0-5

Templemore 4-11 Toomevara 2-1



FBD Insurance Minor C semi-final

Newport Ballinahinch 2-4 Thurles Sarsfields 2-3



FBD Insurance Minor B Shield semi-final

Cahir 3-9 Clonoulty Rossmore 2-9



FIXTURES

Sunday, January 2, 2022

FBD Insurance Minor B Shield final. Extra time applies.

Drom-Inch v Cahir in Dundrum at 11am.



Monday January 3, 2022

FBD Insurance Minor C shield final. Extra time applies.

Templemore v Moyle Rovers at 11am. Venue tbc.