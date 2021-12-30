Search

30 Dec 2021

Support for Tipperary's Rachael Blackmore to be crowned top jockey again at Cheltenham

Killenaule woman tipped to enjoy more success in 2022

Rachael Blackmore

Killenaule jockey Rachael Blackmore had an outstanding year in 2021

Reporter:

Sports Reporter

Email:

sport@nationalist.ie

Punters have been busy making their 2022 predictions, with BoyleSports traders reporting plenty of interest for Irish queen Rachael Blackmore to have more success next year. 

The Tipperary jockey has enjoyed a stellar year by becoming the first female to ride a winner of the Grand National back in April, having already been crowned leading jockey for the week at the Cheltenham Festival in March. 

Blackmore was recently crowned the RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year and the BBC World Sports Star of the Year winner, and now the Irish star is 6/1 from 8/1 to be crowned the top jockey at the 2022 Cheltenham Festival.

Horse racing fans are also predicting a successful year for the Aidan O’Brien-trained Luxembourg.

This 2-year-old son of Camelot won the Group Two Beresford Stakes at The Curragh before going on to win the Group One Vertem Futurity Trophy Stakes at Doncaster. 

This bright prospect is now 16/1 from 20/1 to win both the 2000 Guineas and the Epsom Derby next year.

