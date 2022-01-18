Tipperary champions Mullinahone are all set for All-Ireland ladies football junior championship semi-final

Joint Mullinahone captains Jennifer Brett (left) and Molly Walsh receive the cup from Jerome Casey, president of the Munster LGFA, after their victory in the Munster final in Mallow
Tipperary and Munster champions Mullinahone will represent the county and the province in the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA) currentaccount.ie All-Ireland junior club championship semi-final next Sunday, January 23, when they play Connacht champions, St Brendan's of Galway, in John Lockes in Callan at 1pm.
Mullinahone captured the Munster title in some style last month when they defeated Kerry's MKL Gaels by 3-9 to 2-5 in the final in Mallow, having defeated Cork kingpins Castlehaven in the semi-final.
Great team performances have brought the team from Kickham's Country this far in the championship and they will be looking for more of the same when they make the short journey to Callan next Sunday.
St Jude's of Dublin take on Carrickmacross from Monaghan in the other semi-final at St Margaret's, Dublin at 1pm next Sunday.
