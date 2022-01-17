New departure as FBD Insurance confirmed as new name sponsor for Semple Stadium

The hurling mecca will be known as FBD Semple Stadium for the next five years

FBD Insurance today announced that it is to support Tipperary’s Semple Stadium for the next five years, in a deal that will see the stadium renamed as ‘FBD Semple Stadium’.

FBD Insurance teamed up with Tipperary Hurler, Pádraic Maher, Tipperary Footballer, Steven O’Brien, Tipperary Camogie Player, Cáit Devane and Tipperary Ladies Footballer, Niamh Martin to make today’s announcement.

FBD Insurance is delighted and proud to expand their partnership with Tipperary GAA having been sponsors of the Tipperary Club Championships for the past three years and of the Tipperary Camogie Championships since last year.

FBD is also the title sponsor of the Connacht League since 1995. Played in January each year, the competition acts as an important steppingstone for emerging players to enter the elite level of senior inter county football.

Above: In attendance at the announcement of FBD Semple Stadium (from left) Con Hogan (Chairman of Semple Stadium Management Committee), Steven O'Brien (Tipperary Footballer), Cait Devane (Tipperary Camogie Star), Tomás O'Midheach (FBD CEO), Michael Berkery (Chairman FBD Trust), Padraic Maher (Tipperary hurler), Niamh Martin (Tipperary Ladies footballer) and Joe Kennedy (County Board Chairman). Photo: Bridget Delaney

As Ireland’s largest home-grown insurer with 34 local sales offices nationwide, FBD Insurance also offers ongoing support to local GAA clubs throughout the country through their Local Office Sponsorship Fund.

Speaking at the launch, FBD Insurance CEO Tomás O’Midheach said:

“At FBD Insurance we aim to serve the needs of agriculture, small businesses and consumers across Ireland by supporting, protecting and standing with them to enable them to grow and thrive. Semple Stadium is an historic and celebrated GAA ground, an important landmark not just in Tipperary but as part of our national sporting infrastructure. All of us at FBD Insurance are delighted to be able to support the stadium as it looks to grow and thrive.”

Welcoming the announcement, Chairman of the Semple Stadium Management Committee, Con Hogan said:

“We are really pleased that FBD Insurance have agreed to support FBD Semple Stadium for the next five years. The stadium is a hugely important asset, not alone for Tipperary but for the GAA at Provincial and National level, and we plan to continue to develop and enhance the facility over the coming years. The support of FBD will go a long way in enabling us to do just that.”

Tipperary hurler, Pádraic Maher commented:

“I think the new partnership with FBD will offer a huge boost to Tipperary GAA and to Semple Stadium. As a player, it’s great to see home-grown companies coming on board to offer their backing to sport. I am looking forward to having many more memorable occasions in FBD Semple Stadium as both a player and supporter.”