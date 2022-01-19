Search

19 Jan 2022

Athletics returns in Tipperary - and Clonmel has it's own 'Four Masters'

Clonmel AC's John Laste, who won the County 2k Walk in a very good time of 9 mins 47.27 to add to the national Over 55 title he won recently in Dublin.

It was great to see a return to indoor competition at county level on Sunday last. The County Senior and Masters Indoor Championships took place  in Nenagh and it was a wonderful way to get the year off to a good start.

Great credit must go to the County Board for organising the event in a very safe environment and it was greatly appreciated by all the athletes.
The club had four athletes competing and it’s great to report that all of them performed well.
The first event was the 3,000m race and here Conor Fleming ran well over the 15 laps to win the over 55 title.
Then we had the 2k walk and here John Laste walked well when finishing strongly in a very good time of 9 mins 47.27 seconds, which augurs well as he heads for the National Championships in a fortnight’s time.
Then we had Hazel Galloway running well in both the 60m and 200m when recording wins in 10.42 seconds and 37.29 seconds respectively.
Bernard Feery showed that he still has that quick turn of pace when registering two wins in the men’s over 55 800m and 1,500m when crossing the line in 2 mins 47.57 secs and 5 mins 36.65 secs respectively.

As happy as Larry - Tipperary athletes sweeps three gold medals at county Masters

