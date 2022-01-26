Tipperary Sports Partnership's online workshops promote inclusion

Bookings for the workshops can be made on www.tipperarysports.ie
Tipperary Sports Partnership is hosting a Cara Disability Inclusion Training Online Workshop on Zoom from 6.30pm-9pm on Tuesday February 22.
The cost is €15, plus booking fee.
This online workshop is designed to provide participants with the knowledge, skills and ideas on how to adapt and modify your sport, physical activity or physical education sessions to make them more accessible and inclusive for people with disabilities.
Bookings can be made through www.tipperarysports.ie
Places are limited and granted on a first come, first served basis.
Tipperary Sports Partnership is also hosting a Cara Autism in Sport Online Training Workshop on Zoom from 6.30pm–9pm on Monday February 7.
The cost is €15, plus booking fee
This online workshop will provide attendees with an understanding of autism, focusing on the delivery of sport.
Bookings can be made through www.tipperarysports.ie
Places are limited and granted on a first come, first served basis.
