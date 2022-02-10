Search

10 Feb 2022

Three Tipperary sides in FAI Junior Cup 5th Round this weekend

Captain Fantastic James Walsh and St Michael's won the FAI Junior Cup in 2014. Might he be Manager Fantastic in 2022?

10 Feb 2022 9:30 PM

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 12
Tipperary Youth Cup, 2nd Round
Cahir Park v Cashel Town, 2:30pm J Lyons


Tipperary Youths League Division 2
Bansha Celtic v Slievenamon Celtic, 2:30pm M Jordan
Clonmel Celtic v Clonmel Town, 2:30pm M Coady


FAI Junior Cup, 5th Round
Fairview Rangers v Clonmel Town, 6pm

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 13
FAI Junior Cup 5th Round
St Michael’s v Aungier Celtic, 2:30pm P Keane, G Ward, M Corrigan
Westport United v Peake Villa, 2pm


Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Bansha Celtic v Cahir Park, 11:30am M Duffy
Vee Rovers v Cashel Town, 2:30pm G Burke
Two Mile Borris v Glengoole United, 2:30pm M Coady


Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
St Nicholas v Kilsheelan United, 12pm N Coughlan


Paddy Purtill Cup
Galbally United v Wilderness Rovers, 2:30pm M Duffy
Clonmel Celtic A v Tipperary Town, 2:30am, N Coughlan
Cashel Town v Clonmel Town, 11:30am E Ryan


Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Powerstown v Bansha Celtic, 11:30am B O’Donoghue
Burncourt Celtic v Dualla, 11:30am G Burke
Two Mile Borris v Clerihan, 12pm M Coady
Suirside v Donohill and District, 2:30pm E Ryan
Killenaule Rovers v Tipperary Town, 2:30pm B O’Donoghue

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Munster Junior Cup
Ringmahon Rangers v St Michael’s, 2pm
TSDL Youths Division 1
St Michael’s v Cahir Park
Peake Villa v Cullen Lattin
Galbally United v Clonmel Town


TSDL Youths Division 2
Youth Cup Final
Slievenamon Celtic v Bansha Celtic

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 20
Munster Junior Cup
Clonakilty v Clonmel Town
Hibernians v Bansha Celtic


Clonmel Credit Union Premier League
Peake Villa v Cashel Town
Vee Rovers v Cahir Park


Clonmel Credit Union Division 1
Peake Villa v Old Bridge
Wilderness Rovers v Cullen Lattin
Tipperary Town v St Michael’s


Clonmel Credit Union Division 2
Kilsheelan United v Cashel Town
Clonmel Celtic v Clonmel Town
Mullinahone v Galbally United
Rosegreen Rangers v St Nicholas


Clonmel Credit Union Division 3
Clerihan v Bansha Celtic
Dualla v Killenaule Rovers
Two Mile Borris v Tipperary Town
Burncourt Celtic v Suirside
Moyglass United v Powerstown

