Tipp team to play Kilkenny in Sunday's AHL tie in Semple Stadium has been named

Dan McCormack is picked at wing forward for the clash with Kilkenny on Sunday
Colm Bonnar keeps faith with the side which won the points in Portlaoise
Ahead of this Sundays Allianz hurling league round 2 game versus Kilkenny, Tipperary senior hurling manager Colm Bonnar has announced his team which shows no changes from the team that started last Saturday's round 1 game against Laois.
There is one change to the subs list, with John McGrath replacing Gearoid O'Connor.
1 (GK) Brian Hogan
Lorrha-Dorrha
2 Cathal Barrett
Holycross-Ballycahill
3 James Quigley
Kiladangan
4 Craig Morgan
Kilruane MacDonaghs
5 Dillon Quirke
Clonoulty-Rossmore
6 Seamus Kennedy
St Marys
7 Barry Heffernan
Nenagh Éire Óg
8 Alan Flynn
Kiladangan
9 Michael Breen
Ballina
10 Dan McCormack
Borris-Ileigh
11 Jason Forde
Silvermines
12 Ger Browne
Cashel King Cormacs
13 Mark Kehoe
Kilsheelan-Kilcash
14 Denis Maher
Thurles Sarsfields
15 Jake Morris
Nenagh Éire Óg
16 (GK) Barry Hogan
Kiladangan
17 Robert Byrne
Portroe
18 Paddy Cadell
JK Brackens
19 Seamus Callanan
Drom-Inch
20 Cian Darcy
Kilruane MacDonaghs
21 Paul Flynn
Kiladangan
22 Enda Heffernan
Clonoulty Rossmore
23 Ronan Maher
Thurles Sarsfields
24 Brian McGrath
Loughmore-Castleiney
25 John McGrath
Loughmore-Castleiney
26 Conor Stakelum
Thurles Sarsfields
