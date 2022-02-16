Tipperary school is preparing for All-Ireland senior camogie final

Proud father Ted Fahie with his daughters Lily and Anna Fahie after Cashel Community School beat Cross and Passion, Ballycastle (Antrim) in the All-Ireland senior A schools camogie final
Cashel Community School are this week preparing for their All-Ireland senior A camogie final.
Having defeated Cross and Passion, Ballycastle of Antrim by 0-9 to 0-8 in the semi-final at Leahy Park, Cashel will now face Presenation, Athenry in the final this Saturday at 1.30pm in Kinnegad, Co Westmeath.
The County Galway school and Loreto Kilkenny couldn’t be separated after full-time or extra-time in their semi-final and Presentation Athrenry won the game on sudden death 45 metre pucks.
The All-Ireland senior C final between Coláiste Phobal Roscrea and St Killian's of New Inn, County Galway has been put back until Wednesday March 2.
Mary B. Culliton (nee O’Gorman) of Mountmellick, Co. Laois and formerly of Mullinahone passed away peacefully in her home over the weekend.
CPR is a 'core function' of the Ambulance Service according to the HSE, hears Tipperary County Council
