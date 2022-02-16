Search

16 Feb 2022

Tipperary school is preparing for All-Ireland senior camogie final

Cashel will take on Presentation Athenry in Kinnegad

Proud father Ted Fahie with his daughters Lily and Anna Fahie after Cashel Community School beat Cross and Passion, Ballycastle (Antrim) in the All-Ireland senior A schools camogie final

16 Feb 2022 2:00 PM

Cashel Community School are this week preparing for their All-Ireland senior A camogie final.
Having defeated Cross and Passion, Ballycastle of Antrim by 0-9 to 0-8 in the semi-final at Leahy Park, Cashel will now face Presenation, Athenry in the final this Saturday at 1.30pm in Kinnegad, Co Westmeath.
The County Galway school and Loreto Kilkenny couldn’t be separated after full-time or extra-time in their semi-final and Presentation Athrenry won the game on sudden death 45 metre pucks.
The All-Ireland senior C final between Coláiste Phobal Roscrea and St Killian's of New Inn, County Galway has been put back until Wednesday March 2.

