Tipperary venue will host All-Ireland Club senior camogie championship semi-final

Camogie supporters from Wexford and Clare will converge on Clonmel Sportsfield on Sunday
Clonmel Sportsfield is the venue for Sunday's 2021 AIB All-Ireland Senior Club camogie championship semi-final between Oulart the Ballagh from Wexford and Clare team Scariff Ogonolloe.
The game starts at 1.30pm and the referee is Liz Dempsey.
If necessary extra-time will be played and there will be a result on the day.
The other semi-final will be played in Cavan on Saturday between Sarsfields from Galway and Slaughtneil from Derry.
