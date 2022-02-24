Search

24 Feb 2022

Tipperary Soccer: Saints run rings around Cork opposition in Munster Junior Cup

David Slattery was among the goalscorers for St Michael's in their win away to Ringmahon in the Munster Junior Cup on Sunday last.

24 Feb 2022 4:30 PM

MUNSTER JUNIOR CUP LAST 16

RINGMAHON RANGERS 0-4 ST MICHAEL'S

The Saints travelled down to Cork with a hardy group of supporters to take on Ringmahon Rangers on a wet Saturday afternoon and ensured their victory, which was made comfortable after they scored two goals in four minutes midway through the opening half.
The Tipperary Town side were in charge from very early on and had a number of openings in the first 10 minutes without really troubling the Cork ‘keeper. At their own end, they were kept honest by the industrious work of Robert Murray for Rangers, but they dealt easily enough with anything thrown at them.
Having dominated up to then, the visitors went ahead in the 19th minute when David Slattery turned in a Chris Smith cross. And before Ringmahon had a chance to compose themselves, they fell a further goal behind when the ball broke kindly to Jimmy Carr, who found the net from the edge of the area.
It looked like this was how the game would go to the break, but the TSDL side made sure any hope of a comeback by the Cork side would be snuffed out when they added a third almost on the stroke of half-time. The ever-diligent Shane Ryan was fouled on a run on goal, and from the resultant free kick Colin Bargary rolled the ball to Jimmy Carr, who saw his shot eventually evade the grasp of Cian O’Connor and add to his and his side’s tally.

Tipperary Soccer: History made as Slievenamon Celtic capture first ever trophy


With the cushion of a three-goal lead, the visitors dropped the tempo a bit at the beginning of the second period but remained dangerous on the break, and added a fourth just after the hour mark when scorer turned provider, as Jimmy Carr set up Kenny Cunningham to score from close range.
After that it was just a case of running down the clock and making sure there would be no injuries or other obstacles in the way of a side who will have important games coming thick and fast over the next few weeks and months, in their constant chase for silverware.

