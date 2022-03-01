St Molleran's GAA Club lotto results

St Molleran's GAA Club
The €7,250 jackpot prize wasn’t won in St Molleran’s GAA Club lotto draw on Monday, February 28.
Numbers drawn: 11,18,22,28. Two players matched three numbers and won €100 each. They were: Yvonne Power c/o online, Marie and Catherine, Cregg Lawns, c/o J Maher.
The Loughmore Castleiney team that reached the junior men's final at the Lidl Comórtas Peile Páidi Ó Sé tournament, played all over the Dingle Peninsula
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.