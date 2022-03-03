Tipperary Cup Reports: Maguire on fire as Clonmel Town rock Cashel with seven!

Tipperary Cup (2nd Round)

Clonmel Town 7 – 0 Cashel Town B

Clonmel Town eased their way into the next round thanks to a comfortable seven-goal victory over Cashel Town’s seconds at the O’Callaghan Sports Complex last Sunday. Such was Town’s dominance, the scoreline could have been even harsher on Cashel, if it was not for some excellent saves from ‘keeper Aaron Doyle.

It took the hosts 20 minutes to break down the resolute Cashel defence, before Evan Maguire scored the first goal of his hat-trick when he controlled the ball in the box and turned sharply to shoot past Doyle.

Michael Quinlan then added his first senior goal for the club to give Town a 2-0 half-time lead.

The home side really cut loose in the second half and they were quick to add two more goals when Kyle Cuddy’s brace put the game out of the visitors’ reach.

However, they were unlucky not to pull a goal back when Kyle Ryan’s wonderfully-struck volley hit the crossbar and was scrambled away to safety.

As the Second Division team tired, the Premier League side really opened up and added further goals through Evan Maguire and Alan Lonergan to seal a comfortable victory.



Peake Villa Fc 5 – 1 Two Mile Borris

In the only all-Premier League clash of the round, Thurles side Peake Villa entertained local rivals Two Mile Borris FC in what was set up to potentially be a fascinating derby game. However such is the form the home side are in, they were never really troubled and eased to a comfortable win.

The game started at a frantic pace, with Villa bossing the early exchanges, Pippy Carroll hitting the crossbar in just the second minute and Sean Wade forcing the Borris ‘keeper into a good save just five minutes later.

Eventually the pressure told and the hosts took the lead in the 16th minute when Carroll’s speculative shot was saved, only for the rebound to fall to Mikey Wade, who tapped in from close range.

But Borris shocked the hosts minutes later when Chrissy McCullagh scored after some good play to level the game up again.

However, the home side weren’t to be deterred and were back in front in the 28th minute with the goal of the game. Good work out on the wing from Matthew McKevitt and Ronan McGuire and a nice step over by Maris Baltins put Pippy Carroll in and he made no mistake.

They continued this dominant spell after that and extended the lead in the 33rd minute when Ronan McGuire scored from close range. Borris were barely hanging on at this stage, and the home side as good as assured the win when McKevitt made it 4-1 five minutes before the break with a fine header.

In cruise control mode in the second half, the home side set about seeing out the game in relative comfort and added a fifth 20 minutes from the end when Carroll got his second of the day.

Peake Villa B 5 – 1 Suirside

Peake’s seconds were also in cup action against high -flying Third Division side Suirside, and emulated their first team with another comfortable home win for the Thurles side.

Whatever chance the lower league side had of causing an upset was snuffed out early on with a whirlwind start by the home side, who were two up within the first six minutes. First Kevin Croke scored when heading home from a corner kick in the second minute, and then four minutes later John Walsh’s cros deceived the goalie and the ball ended up in the Suirside net.

After that the game settled down and there wasn’t much between the sides, with both creating chances. And the plucky visitors took one of theirs 10 minutes before the break when Simon Farrell finished off a good move from close range.

The second half saw the breeze pick up and the home side had it at their backs, giving them even more of an advantage. And they took it when scoring the goal of the game in the 50th minute when Jack Kelly passed to Keelan Graham, who with his left foot found the top corner with a great finish from the edge of the area.

Graham added another one 11 minutes from the end, when he capitalised on a mistake at the back, and the scoring was finished off in the final minute of the game when Kevin Croke came up for another corner and headed home.

Wilderness Rovers 3 – 0 Cullen Lattin

After three weeks kicking their heels, Wilderness Rovers returned to action on Sunday in the Tipperary Cup, and showed no rustiness in dispatching fellow First Division side Cullen Lattin with the minimum of fuss to carry on into the next round.

They were ahead after only three minutes when Sean Browne was played in by Shane O’Meara and he finished calmly.

In the second period the game settled down, with the home side dominant in possession and chances.

The hosts finally got the second goal their play deserved and it came from the same combination as the first, with O’Meara again playing Browne in. A third goal came when Michael Kelly rose like a salmon to head home.

Vee Rovers 2 – 0 Moyglass United

On paper this looked like an easy win for the Premier League side against Third Division opposition, and although the hosts did prevail in the end they were given a good run for their money by a dogged and stubborn Moyglass side.

It took until midway through the first period before the higher league side fashioned a chance that they could convert, with Tomás Sweeney getting on the end of some good play before finishing confidently to the net.

That was all they managed in the half and the second period was just as tough for them, having to wait until the legs of their opponents began to get heavy before getting the insurance goal late on with a strike from Anthony Crotty ensuring they would be in the hat for the next round of the draw.