Semple Stadium defends decision not to allow people onto the pitch on game days

The chairman of the Semple Stadium Management Committee, Con Hogan, has issued a statement outlining the reasons why patrons are not allowed onto the pitch area of the venue on match day.

Recent scenes from around the country during the Allianz National Hurling and Football league games, prompted questins as to why Semple Stadium was not permitting people onto the pitch - particularly kids at half time in the games. This practice has been in place in Semple Stadium for a number of years. There are also restrictions on training, warm-ups, and half-time puck-arounds on the pitch for players.

Con Hogan said:"The policy of Semple Stadium Management, supported by Tipperary County Board, is to discourage encroachment by patrons onto the pitch at any time on match days. The reasons for this policy are twofold; the first and most important is in the interest of public safety, and the second is the protection of the pitch.

Chairman of the Semple Stadium Management Committee, Con Hogan

"The greatest risks to patrons at a game occur when they leave the safety of their spectator area and enter the pitch, which is reserved for the players and match officials only. Typical accidents/incidents that occur include, slips, trips and falls when rushing onto the pitch, pitch invasion while the game is still in progress, crushing around teams or around the presentation area, lost children, theft, and potentially the most dangerous of all, uncontrolled pucking sliotars around in the thick of a crowd on the pitch after a game. All of these incidents have occurred at Semple Stadium; some have resulted in injury and loss to individuals and some have resulted in financial loss. That is why, in the interests of our patrons’ safety, we restrict their access to the viewing areas," he said.

The former County Board Chairmain went on to say that Semple Stadium is one of the busiest, if not the busiest Gaelic Games venue in Ireland, accommodating games in all codes at all levels from schools to adult. It is one of the best playing surfaces in the country, made possible by a planned pitch maintenance programme, designed and implemented by professional staff.

"The pitch is heavily used and must be protected, and this involves limiting footfall on the surface as much as possible between games. This also includes restrictions on training, warm-ups, and half-time puck-arounds on the pitch, despite numerous requests from clubs and inter county teams.

"Our safety and pitch management programmes must be consistent, and to have any credibility, must be implemented on big match days and small. In summary they are designed to provide a safe, risk free venue for our patrons and to maintain the reputation or our pitch as the sod that all players want to play on," he said.